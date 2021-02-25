In the third instalment of our EIS insights series, EIS expert, James D’Mello, explains what performance hurdles means for your clients.

With over a decade of experience, James has overseen some 5000 odd EIS transactions, giving him a very unique, behind the scenes insight into the EIS industry.

In the EIS spaces, a performance hurdle is simply a hurdle over which performance fees are charged. James touched on performance fees in another episode, so make sure to watch that clip here.

Alex Sullivan, the Managing Partner of Clifton Media Labs, spoke to James D'Mello, the Head of Business Development for the Side by Side Partnership, to help Advisers understand the nitty gritty of the EIS tax scheme.

James has over a decades’ financial services experience from a range of specialisms including banking, pensions & investments. Over the last few years, he gained in-depth industry experience working at one of the major platforms in the tax-efficient space.

Today, James is Head of Business Development at The SidebySide Partnership, where he joins a management team responsible for over $1.5bn in exits to date. SidebySide specialises in investments into later-stage EIS businesses already producing over £1m of revenue, Helping to mitigate the start-up risk prevalent in a lot of EIS investments.

