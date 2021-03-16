Investing in UK Smaller Companies via EIS: join Octopus Ventures’ webinar Thursday 18 March

For professional advisers and paraplanners only. Not to be relied upon by retail investors.

If you’re considering EIS for some of your clients but would like to get into some of the detail, you might want to join Octopus Ventures for a webinar this Thursday, 18th March 2021 at 11:00am. It will consider how you can help your clients to invest in UK Smaller Companies via an EIS.

During the webinar, four members of the team from Octopus Ventures will be talking to advisers about the technical details of EIS and the tax reliefs associated with it, as well as digging into the detail of how the Octopus Ventures EIS Service is structured and which clients it might be appropriate for.

Book your place on the webinar HERE

The Octopus Ventures EIS Service provides your clients with the opportunity to access a portfolio of around 10-15 early-stage companies with high growth potential. The service looks for pioneers who are changing the rules of the game in their industry. And, as one of Europe’s largest venture capital firms, Octopus Ventures have over 20 years of experience in selecting these kinds of companies. They’ve backed household names like Zoopla, Secret Escapes, Graze and Tails.com.

Important information

Please remember, the value of an investment in Octopus Ventures EIS Service, and any income from it, can fall as well as rise. Investors may not get back the full amount they invest.

This advertisement is not a prospectus. Investors should only subscribe for shares based on information in the prospectus and Key Information Document (KID), which can be obtained from here.

Issued by Octopus Investments Limited, which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Registered office: 33 Holborn, London, EC1N 2HT. Registered in England and Wales No. 03942880. Issued: January 2021. CAM10654.