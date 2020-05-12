EQ, the boutique wealth manager, has highlighted its commitment to sustainability with the launch of a new range of low-cost responsible investment portfolios, available from May 12th.

The range includes eight different risk levels and combines investors’ growing preference for socially responsible portfolios and the increasing popularity of low-cost passive funds.

Managed to provide a lower carbon footprint, the portfolios focus on the most responsible companies in each sector by only including those with a strong environmental and social focus. The Future Leaders approach contributes to sustainable solutions with overweight positions in healthcare, clean energy and green bonds.

Key features

Low carbon footprint – aligned to the Paris climate agreement targets.

Focus on top quartile ESG performers – companies which follow positive environmental, social and governance (ESG) policies.

Fully managed and globally diversified across asset classes and geographies.

Highly liquid, held through ETFs and tracker funds.

Eight risk-rated profiles available.

Ongoing charges figure 0.18% (balanced risk profile)

The Future Leader portfolios are managed by a team led by Damien Lardoux, Head of Impact Investing at EQ, who commented: “We’ve been a pioneer in the impact investing space over the last eight years. The launch of the Future Leaders Portfolios sees us building on that reputation whilst responding to the changing market we work in to deliver a very competitively priced multi-asset passive solution.

“Our ambition is to evolve the portfolios as the universe of passive strategies increases – this is just the start of the journey.”

John Spiers, Chief Executive of EQ added: “We have seen increasing demand from investors with a real emphasis on sustainable considerations but with a low-cost passive mindset. With its experience in impact investing, we believe our responsible investing team, led by Damien is perfectly placed to deliver a market-leading solution.”