EQ Investors (EQ), the B Corp wealth manager, has published its 2020 Positive Impact report, its annual report on its approach to creating impact through its investments. This year’s report focuses on the opportunity to build back better in a post-pandemic world. IFA Magazine readers can access the 2020 report below.

Throughout 2019, EQ enhanced its impact investing standards, continued to identify how its investments support the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, and collaborated with a wide variety of stakeholders to enhance its engagement efforts.

The report highlights how using a positive impact approach can drive valuation creation, in the sense of maximising financial returns and societal impact. In addition, the positive impact approach extends beyond the traditional investor, attracting a higher proportion of female investors (52%), than the UK average (44%).

What’s new in this year’s report:

How companies in the Positive Impact Portfolios are helping to fight the coronavirus today and set the stage for a green economic recovery.

An in-depth focus on climate change, using scenario analysis to show how investments are aligned to the Paris Agreement.

Details on how EQ has enhanced its engagement efforts to maximise its impact.

Key impact highlights saw an increase in the impact made per £1m invested, including:

352 tonnes of CO2 avoided: equivalent to taking 77 cars off the road.

25 tonnes of waste recycled: equivalent to 26 households’ waste.

202MWH of renewable energy generated: equivalent to 61 homes’ usage.

178m litres of clean water provided: equivalent to 1,404 households usage;

402 hours of school, higher and adult education delivered.

Damien Lardoux, Head of Impact Investing at EQ commented:

“The coronavirus pandemic has reset the global economy and public opinion has shifted. There is now much wider acceptance that we need to invest in solution providers now, in order to create a future world for the benefit of all.”

To find out more, download EQ’s 2020 impact report: https://eqinvestors.co.uk/advisers/blog/positive-impact-report-2020/