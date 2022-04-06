EQ Investors opens new South Coast office in Brighton

EQ Investors (EQ), the B Corp wealth manager, is investing in the South Coast with the opening of a new office in the heart of Brighton at Citibase in the Round Hill area of the city.

The new office will be headed by Executive Director & Chartered Financial Planner, Jeannie Boyle and will serve clients across the South Coast.

Brighton is a well-known hotspot for thriving businesses, offering fantastic transport links, flexible working spaces and a diverse working-age population.

EQ offers expertise in financial planning, wealth management, pensions and sustainable investments for individuals and local business entrepreneurs/owners with tailored advice.

Jeannie Boyle, Executive Director & Head of the Brighton office commented:

“Brighton is an exciting, vibrant, and creative city and we are very happy to be opening an office space here.

“It will ensure that our clients can benefit from a more personal and local experience, allowing them to develop strong relationships with our team within the region.

“We also look forward to further developing close relationships with leading accountants and solicitors located on the south coast.”