EQ Investors partners with Fintegrate to enhance model portfolio service

Peter WilsonbyPeter Wilson
April 29, 2021
News
EQ Investors (EQ), the B Corp wealth manager, announces that it has partnered with Fintegrate to bring its Positive Impact and Future Leaders portfolios to more advisers.

Fintegrate is a new digital financial planning solution aimed at helping advisory firms to reduce complexity, time, and cost, whilst delivering optimum client outcomes.

Through integration with other best of breed technologies, including EV (EValue) and FE fundinfo, Fintegrate delivers vital automation helping streamline what are often perceived to be the most time-consuming and challenging areas of the financial planning process. From portfolio risk analysis, financial forecasting, portfolio reviews to white labelled client reporting, Fintegrate’s customisable approach provides advisers with complete control.

Damien Lardoux, Head of Impact Investing at EQ, said: “This is an exciting stage in the development of our model portfolio service offering. We are focused on meeting advisers’ evolving needs by offering a range of tools to help them deliver the best service outcomes for their clients.

Lardoux added, “Expanding our model portfolio service to include integration with Fintegrate is another step towards this.”

Lee Parkinson, CEO at Fintegrate explained, “We are delighted to have added EQ’s model portfolios to our MPS directory, enabling more advisers to incorporate these into their research, recommendations and client reporting.”

