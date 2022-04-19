FE fundinfo announces 2022 Alpha Manager Awards nominees

Sixty of the best active fund managers will go head-to-head in May to compete for a prestigious Alpha Manager Award.
The Alpha Manager Awards, run each year by global fund data and technology company FE fundinfo, identify and celebrate the best of fund management across a range of different investment categories. These include awards for Responsible and Sustainable Investment, Absolute Return funds and a range of equity and bond assets across the globe.
Hoping to emulate last year’s overall winner, Douglas Brodie from Baillie Gifford meanwhile, are Anthony Smouha from GAM Asset Management, John Boselli from Wellington, Franz Weis from Comgest, Tom Slater from Baillie Gifford and Julian Fosh from Liontrust, who are competing in the flagship ‘Best Alpha Manager 2022’ category.
The 2022 awards also recognise a number of rising stars, with six managers competing for the ‘Best New Alpha Manager’ award, which is open for those managers making the Alpha Manager list for the first time this year. The nominees in this category are: Carlos Moreno and Thomas Brown from Premier Miton, Nicolas Crémieux from Mirabaud, James de Broë-Ferguson from Mishka, Dominic Bokor-Ingram from Magna New Frontiers and Mark Rodgers from Montanaro.
The shortlist for each category was determined by identifying the highest scoring FE fundinfo Alpha Managers from the recent 2022 rebalance. A mix of quantitative and qualitative assessment was then applied to pick the highest performing from this shortlist.
Oliver Clarke-Williams, Portfolio Manager at FE Investments, said:
“Over the past two years we have seen a huge amount of volatility impacting on the markets with fund managers facing a range of upward and downward pressures, from rising inflation and interest rates to the easing of Covid restrictions and wider market rotations. Once again, with events in Europe reminding us of the precarious nature of market sensitivity, the Alpha Managers have consistently demonstrated how active fund management can help investors manage both challenges and opportunities. This year, the nominations are stronger than ever with each manager deserving of an award, based on their sterling performance during difficult times. Unfortunately however there can only be one winner in each category and we wish all of them luck at the forthcoming ceremony.”
The winners will be announced at FE fundinfo’s annual Alpha Manager Awards, which will be held on Wednesday 18th May at Banking Hall in London. For more information, please visit Alpha Manager Awards.
The full list of nominees across the categories are as follows:
Absolute Return:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) & GEM:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Europe ex UK:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Global:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Japan:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Responsible/Sustainable:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sterling Fixed Income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sterling Strategic Bond:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
UK Equities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
US Equities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Best New Alpha Manager 2022:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Best Alpha Manager 2022:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|