FE fundinfo announces 2022 Alpha Manager Awards nominees

Sixty of the best active fund managers will go head-to-head in May to compete for a prestigious Alpha Manager Award.

The Alpha Manager Awards, run each year by global fund data and technology company FE fundinfo, identify and celebrate the best of fund management across a range of different investment categories. These include awards for Responsible and Sustainable Investment, Absolute Return funds and a range of equity and bond assets across the globe.

Hoping to emulate last year’s overall winner, Douglas Brodie from Baillie Gifford meanwhile, are Anthony Smouha from GAM Asset Management, John Boselli from Wellington, Franz Weis from Comgest, Tom Slater from Baillie Gifford and Julian Fosh from Liontrust, who are competing in the flagship ‘Best Alpha Manager 2022’ category.

The 2022 awards also recognise a number of rising stars, with six managers competing for the ‘Best New Alpha Manager’ award, which is open for those managers making the Alpha Manager list for the first time this year. The nominees in this category are: Carlos Moreno and Thomas Brown from Premier Miton, Nicolas Crémieux from Mirabaud, James de Broë-Ferguson from Mishka, Dominic Bokor-Ingram from Magna New Frontiers and Mark Rodgers from Montanaro.

The shortlist for each category was determined by identifying the highest scoring FE fundinfo Alpha Managers from the recent 2022 rebalance. A mix of quantitative and qualitative assessment was then applied to pick the highest performing from this shortlist.

Oliver Clarke-Williams, Portfolio Manager at FE Investments, said:

“Over the past two years we have seen a huge amount of volatility impacting on the markets with fund managers facing a range of upward and downward pressures, from rising inflation and interest rates to the easing of Covid restrictions and wider market rotations. Once again, with events in Europe reminding us of the precarious nature of market sensitivity, the Alpha Managers have consistently demonstrated how active fund management can help investors manage both challenges and opportunities. This year, the nominations are stronger than ever with each manager deserving of an award, based on their sterling performance during difficult times. Unfortunately however there can only be one winner in each category and we wish all of them luck at the forthcoming ceremony.”

The winners will be announced at FE fundinfo’s annual Alpha Manager Awards, which will be held on Wednesday 18th May at Banking Hall in London. For more information, please visit Alpha Manager Awards.

The full list of nominees across the categories are as follows:

Absolute Return:

Tim Wilson BNY Mellon Managed Targeted Return David Keetley and Stephen McCormick Polar Capital Global Absolute Return

Polar Capital Global Convertible Ben Wallace and Luke Newman Janus Henderson Absolute Return Stefan Gries BlackRock European Absolute Alpha

BlackRock GF European Focus

BlackRock GF European

BlackRock BGF European Special Situations

BlackRock SF European Absolute Return

BlackRock Greater Europe IT

BlackRock Continental European Andrew Headley Veritas Global Real Return

Veritas Global Focus

Veritas Global Equity Income

Veritas Izoard

Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) & GEM:

Ezra Sun Veritas China

Veritas Asian

Omnis Asia Pacific ex-Japan Equity David Gait Stewart Investors Worldwide Sustainability

Stewart Investors Asia Pacific Sustainability

Stewart Investors Global Emerging Markets Sustainability

Stewart Investors Asia Pacific Leaders Sustainability

Stewart Investors Worldwide Leaders Sustainability

Pacific Assets Trust plc

Stewart Investors Indian Subcontinent Sustainability

Stewart Investors Asia Pacific and Japan Sustainability Anthony Srom Fidelity Asia Pacific Opportunities Fund

Fidelity FAST Asia

Fidelity Asia Pacific Opportunities Yu Zhang Matthews Asia ex Japan Dividend

Matthews Asia Dividend

Matthews China Dividend Rajiv Jain GQG Partners Emerging Markets Equity

GQG Global Equity

Europe ex UK:

Comgest European Team (Franz Weis, Arnaud Cosserat, Alistair Wittet, Eva Fornadi, Laurent Dobler) Comgest Growth Europe

Comgest Growth Europe Opportunities

Growth Europe Plus

Growth Europe Compounders

Comgest Growth Europe ex UK

Comgest Growth Europe Smaller Companies

Comgest Growth Europe Sharia Ben Griffiths T. Rowe Price Responsible European Smaller Companies Equity Carlos Moreno and Thomas Brown Premier Miton European Sustainable Leaders

Premier Miton European Opportunities Allianz European Team (Thorsten Winkelmann, Robert Hofmann, and Marcus Morris-Eyton) Allianz Europe Equity Growth Select

Allianz Europe Equity Growth

Allianz Continental European Mark Heslop JGF-Jupiter European Growth

JGF-Jupiter Europe ex UK Equity

Jupiter Europe (Ex UK) Smaller Companies

JGF-Jupiter Pan European Smaller Companies

Jupiter European

Jupiter European Smaller Companies

Global:

John A Boselli Wellington Global Quality Growth

Manulife Global Quality Growth (Ex-US)

Wellington US Quality Growth Tom Slater Baillie Gifford Worldwide US Equity Growth

Baillie Gifford Worldwide Long-Term Global Growth

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC

Baillie Gifford Long Term Global Growth Investment

Baillie Gifford American Terry Smith Fundsmith Equity

Fundsmith Sustainable Equity Ben Fitchew Ardevora Global Long Only Equity SRI

Ardevora Responsible Growth

Ardevora Global Long Only Equity

Ardevora Global Equity Nick Train Lindsell Train Global Equity

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC

Lindsell Train IT plc

LF Lindsell Train UK Equity

Japan:

Ronald Slattery Fidelity Japan Advantage

Fidelity Japan Sophia Li (with Martin Lau) FSSA Japan Equity

FSSA Asia Pacific All Cap

FSSA Japan Focus Tadao Minaguchi Invesco Japanese Equity Advantage Chantana Ward, Makoto Egami and Richard Kaye Comgest Growth Japan

Growth Japan Compounders

Comgest Growth Asia Yunyoung Lee Janus Henderson Horizon Japanese Smaller Companies

Responsible/Sustainable:

Mike Fox Royal London Global Sustainable Equity (IRL)

Royal London Sustainable World Trust

Royal London Sustainable Diversified Trust

Royal London Sustainable Leaders Trust

Royal London Global Sustainable Equity Daniel C. Roarty AB SICAV I – Sustainable Global Thematic Portfolio

AB FCP I – Sustainable US Thematic Portfolio

ES AllianceBernstein Sustainable US Equity Mark Rodgers (with Charles Montanaro) Montanaro Better World

LF Montanaro Better World Pascal Dudle Vontobel Clean Technology

Global Impact Equities Lee Qian and Kate Fox Baillie Gifford Worldwide Positive Change

Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust plc

Baillie Gifford Positive Change

Sterling Fixed Income:

Richard Woolnough M&G (Lux) Optimal Income

M&G Offshore Optimal Income

M&G Offshore Corporate Bond

M&G Strategic Corporate Bond

M&G Corporate Bond

M&G Optimal Income Jeremy Wharton SVS Church House Investment Grade Fixed Interest

SVS Church House Tenax Absolute Return Strategies Leon Grenyer MS INVF Euro Corporate Bond

MS INVF European High Yield Bond

MS INVF Global High Yield Bond

MS INVF Short Maturity Euro Bond

Morgan Stanley Sterling Corporate Bond Michael Matthews Invesco Sterling Bond

Invesco Environmental Climate Opportunities Bond

Invesco Corporate Bond (UK)

Sterling Strategic Bond:

Anthony Smouha GAM Star Credit Opportunities USD

GAM Star Credit Opportunities GBP

GAM Star Credit Opportunities EUR

GAM Credit Opportunities GBP Peter Doherty Sanlam Hybrid Capital Bond Ariel Bezalel JGF-Jupiter Dynamic Bond

UK Equities:

Julian Fosh and Anthony Cross Liontrust GF UK Growth

GF Special Situations

Liontrust Special Situations

Liontrust UK Smaller Companies

Liontrust UK Microcap

Liontrust UK Growth Keith Ashworth-Lord CFP SDL UK Buffettology

SDL Free Spirit[116.550525] Nick Train Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC

Lindsell Train IT plc

LF Lindsell Train UK Equity Richard Hallett IFSL Marlborough Multi-Cap Growth

IFSL Marlborough Global Innovation Mark Slater Slater GF Growth

Slater Growth

Slater Recovery

Slater Income

US Equities:

Tom Slater and Kirsty Gibson Baillie Gifford Worldwide US Equity Growth

Baillie Gifford American Christopher J. Warner Allspring (Lux) Worldwide – US Large Cap Growth Aziz Hamzaogullari Natixis Actions US Growth

Natixis Loomis Sayles US Growth Equity

Natixis Loomis Sayles U.S. Equity Leaders Zehrid Osmani FTF Martin Currie US Unconstrained

Legg Mason Martin Currie European Unconstrained

Legg Mason Martin Currie Global Long Term Unconstrained

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc

FTF Martin Currie European Unconstrained James Tierney AB Concentrated US Equity Portfolio

ES AllianceBernstein Concentrated US Equity

Best New Alpha Manager 2022:

Carlos Moreno and Thomas Brown Premier Miton European Sustainable Leaders

Premier Miton European Opportunities Nicolas Crémieux Mirabaud Convertible Bonds Europe

Mirabaud Sustainable Convertibles Global James de Broë-Ferguson Mishka Dominic Bokor-Ingram Magna New Frontiers

Oaks Emerging And Frontier Opportunities

Magna MENA

Smaller EM Opportunities Mark Rodgers Montanaro Better World

LF Montanaro Better World

Best Alpha Manager 2022: