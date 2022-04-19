X

X

About

Advertise

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

FE fundinfo announces 2022 Alpha Manager Awards nominees

Rebecca TomesbyRebecca Tomes
April 19, 2022
in News
Share this story
Share this story

Sixty of the best active fund managers will go head-to-head in May to compete for a prestigious Alpha Manager Award.

The Alpha Manager Awards, run each year by global fund data and technology company FE fundinfo, identify and celebrate the best of fund management across a range of different investment categories. These include awards for Responsible and Sustainable Investment, Absolute Return funds and a range of equity and bond assets across the globe.

Hoping to emulate last year’s overall winner, Douglas Brodie from Baillie Gifford meanwhile, are Anthony Smouha from GAM Asset Management, John Boselli from Wellington, Franz Weis from Comgest, Tom Slater from Baillie Gifford and Julian Fosh from Liontrust, who are competing in the flagship ‘Best Alpha Manager 2022’ category.

The 2022 awards also recognise a number of rising stars, with six managers competing for the ‘Best New Alpha Manager’ award, which is open for those managers making the Alpha Manager list for the first time this year. The nominees in this category are: Carlos Moreno and Thomas Brown from Premier Miton, Nicolas Crémieux from Mirabaud, James de Broë-Ferguson from Mishka, Dominic Bokor-Ingram from Magna New Frontiers and Mark Rodgers from Montanaro.

The shortlist for each category was determined by identifying the highest scoring FE fundinfo Alpha Managers from the recent 2022 rebalance. A mix of quantitative and qualitative assessment was then applied to pick the highest performing from this shortlist. 

Oliver Clarke-Williams, Portfolio Manager at FE Investments, said:

Over the past two years we have seen a huge amount of volatility impacting on the markets with fund managers facing a range of upward and downward pressures, from rising inflation and interest rates to the easing of Covid restrictions and wider market rotations. Once again, with events in Europe reminding us of the precarious nature of market sensitivity, the Alpha Managers have consistently demonstrated how active fund management can help investors manage both challenges and opportunities. This year, the nominations are stronger than ever with each manager deserving of an award, based on their sterling performance during difficult times. Unfortunately however there can only be one winner in each category and we wish all of them luck at the forthcoming ceremony.”

The winners will be announced at FE fundinfo’s annual Alpha Manager Awards, which will be held on Wednesday 18th May at Banking Hall in London. For more information, please visit Alpha Manager Awards.

The full list of nominees across the categories are as follows:

Absolute Return:

  • Tim Wilson
  • BNY Mellon Managed Targeted Return
  • David Keetley and Stephen McCormick
  • Polar Capital Global Absolute Return
  • Polar Capital Global Convertible
  • Ben Wallace and Luke Newman
  • Janus Henderson Absolute Return
  • Stefan Gries
  • BlackRock European Absolute Alpha
  • BlackRock GF European Focus
  • BlackRock GF European
  • BlackRock BGF European Special Situations
  • BlackRock SF European Absolute Return
  • BlackRock Greater Europe IT
  • BlackRock Continental European
  • Andrew Headley
  • Veritas Global Real Return
  • Veritas Global Focus
  • Veritas Global Equity Income
  • Veritas Izoard

 

Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) & GEM:

  • Ezra Sun
  • Veritas China
  • Veritas Asian
  • Omnis Asia Pacific ex-Japan Equity
  • David Gait
  • Stewart Investors Worldwide Sustainability
  • Stewart Investors Asia Pacific Sustainability
  • Stewart Investors Global Emerging Markets Sustainability
  • Stewart Investors Asia Pacific Leaders Sustainability
  • Stewart Investors Worldwide Leaders Sustainability
  • Pacific Assets Trust plc
  • Stewart Investors Indian Subcontinent Sustainability
  • Stewart Investors Asia Pacific and Japan Sustainability
  • Anthony Srom
  • Fidelity Asia Pacific Opportunities Fund
  • Fidelity FAST Asia
  • Fidelity Asia Pacific Opportunities
  • Yu Zhang
  • Matthews Asia ex Japan Dividend
  • Matthews Asia Dividend
  • Matthews China Dividend
  • Rajiv Jain
  • GQG Partners Emerging Markets Equity
  • GQG Global Equity

 

Europe ex UK:

  • Comgest European Team (Franz Weis, Arnaud Cosserat, Alistair Wittet, Eva Fornadi, Laurent Dobler)
  • Comgest Growth Europe
  • Comgest Growth Europe Opportunities
  • Growth Europe Plus
  • Growth Europe Compounders
  • Comgest Growth Europe ex UK
  • Comgest Growth Europe Smaller Companies
  • Comgest Growth Europe Sharia
  • Ben Griffiths
  • T. Rowe Price Responsible European Smaller Companies Equity
  • Carlos Moreno and Thomas Brown
  • Premier Miton European Sustainable Leaders
  • Premier Miton European Opportunities
  • Allianz European Team (Thorsten Winkelmann, Robert Hofmann, and Marcus Morris-Eyton)
  • Allianz Europe Equity Growth Select
  • Allianz Europe Equity Growth
  • Allianz Continental European
  • Mark Heslop
  • JGF-Jupiter European Growth
  • JGF-Jupiter Europe ex UK Equity
  • Jupiter Europe (Ex UK) Smaller Companies
  • JGF-Jupiter Pan European Smaller Companies
  • Jupiter European
  • Jupiter European Smaller Companies

 

Global:

  • John A Boselli
  • Wellington Global Quality Growth
  • Manulife Global Quality Growth (Ex-US)
  • Wellington US Quality Growth
  • Tom Slater
  • Baillie Gifford Worldwide US Equity Growth
  • Baillie Gifford Worldwide Long-Term Global Growth
  • Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC
  • Baillie Gifford Long Term Global Growth Investment
  • Baillie Gifford American
  • Terry Smith
  • Fundsmith Equity
  • Fundsmith Sustainable Equity
  • Ben Fitchew
  • Ardevora Global Long Only Equity SRI
  • Ardevora Responsible Growth
  • Ardevora Global Long Only Equity
  • Ardevora Global Equity
  • Nick Train
  • Lindsell Train Global Equity
  • Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC
  • Lindsell Train IT plc
  • LF Lindsell Train UK Equity

 

Japan:

  • Ronald Slattery
  • Fidelity Japan Advantage
  • Fidelity Japan
  • Sophia Li (with Martin Lau)
  • FSSA Japan Equity
  • FSSA Asia Pacific All Cap
  • FSSA Japan Focus
  • Tadao Minaguchi
  • Invesco Japanese Equity Advantage
  • Chantana Ward, Makoto Egami and Richard Kaye
  • Comgest Growth Japan
  • Growth Japan Compounders
  • Comgest Growth Asia
  • Yunyoung Lee
  • Janus Henderson Horizon Japanese Smaller Companies

 

Responsible/Sustainable:

  • Mike Fox
  • Royal London Global Sustainable Equity (IRL)
  • Royal London Sustainable World Trust
  • Royal London Sustainable Diversified Trust
  • Royal London Sustainable Leaders Trust
  • Royal London Global Sustainable Equity
  • Daniel C. Roarty
  • AB SICAV I – Sustainable Global Thematic Portfolio
  • AB FCP I – Sustainable US Thematic Portfolio
  • ES AllianceBernstein Sustainable US Equity
  • Mark Rodgers (with Charles Montanaro)
  • Montanaro Better World
  • LF Montanaro Better World
  • Pascal Dudle
  • Vontobel Clean Technology
  • Global Impact Equities
  • Lee Qian and Kate Fox
  • Baillie Gifford Worldwide Positive Change
  • Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust plc
  • Baillie Gifford Positive Change

 

Sterling Fixed Income:

  • Richard Woolnough
  • M&G (Lux) Optimal Income
  • M&G Offshore Optimal Income
  • M&G Offshore Corporate Bond
  • M&G Strategic Corporate Bond
  • M&G Corporate Bond
  • M&G Optimal Income
  • Jeremy Wharton
  • SVS Church House Investment Grade Fixed Interest
  • SVS Church House Tenax Absolute Return Strategies
  • Leon Grenyer
  • MS INVF Euro Corporate Bond
  • MS INVF European High Yield Bond
  • MS INVF Global High Yield Bond
  • MS INVF Short Maturity Euro Bond
  • Morgan Stanley Sterling Corporate Bond
  • Michael Matthews
  • Invesco Sterling Bond
  • Invesco Environmental Climate Opportunities Bond
  • Invesco Corporate Bond (UK)

 

Sterling Strategic Bond:

  • Anthony Smouha
  • GAM Star Credit Opportunities USD
  • GAM Star Credit Opportunities GBP
  • GAM Star Credit Opportunities EUR
  • GAM Credit Opportunities GBP
  • Peter Doherty
  • Sanlam Hybrid Capital Bond
  • Ariel Bezalel
  • JGF-Jupiter Dynamic Bond
  • Jupiter Strategic Bond
  • Richard Woolnough
  • M&G (Lux) Optimal Income
  • M&G Offshore Optimal Income
  • M&G Offshore Corporate Bond
  • M&G Strategic Corporate Bond
  • M&G Corporate Bond
  • M&G Optimal Income
  • Richard Hodges
  • Nomura Global Dynamic Bond

 

UK Equities:

  • Julian Fosh and Anthony Cross
  • Liontrust GF UK Growth
  • GF Special Situations
  • Liontrust Special Situations
  • Liontrust UK Smaller Companies
  • Liontrust UK Microcap
  • Liontrust UK Growth
  • Keith Ashworth-Lord
  • CFP SDL UK Buffettology
  • SDL Free Spirit[116.550525]
  • Nick Train
  • Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC
  • Lindsell Train IT plc
  • LF Lindsell Train UK Equity
  • Richard Hallett
  • IFSL Marlborough Multi-Cap Growth
  • IFSL Marlborough Global Innovation
  • Mark Slater
  • Slater GF Growth
  • Slater Growth
  • Slater Recovery
  • Slater Income

 

US Equities:

  • Tom Slater and Kirsty Gibson
  • Baillie Gifford Worldwide US Equity Growth
  • Baillie Gifford American
  • Christopher J. Warner
  • Allspring (Lux) Worldwide – US Large Cap Growth
  • Aziz Hamzaogullari
  • Natixis Actions US Growth
  • Natixis Loomis Sayles US Growth Equity
  • Natixis Loomis Sayles U.S. Equity Leaders
  • Zehrid Osmani
  • FTF Martin Currie US Unconstrained
  • Legg Mason Martin Currie European Unconstrained
  • Legg Mason Martin Currie Global Long Term Unconstrained
  • Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc
  • FTF Martin Currie European Unconstrained
  • James Tierney
  • AB Concentrated US Equity Portfolio
  • ES AllianceBernstein Concentrated US Equity

 

Best New Alpha Manager 2022:

  • Carlos Moreno and Thomas Brown
  • Premier Miton European Sustainable Leaders
  • Premier Miton European Opportunities
  • Nicolas Crémieux
  • Mirabaud Convertible Bonds Europe
  • Mirabaud Sustainable Convertibles Global
  • James de Broë-Ferguson
  • Mishka
  • Dominic Bokor-Ingram
  • Magna New Frontiers
  • Oaks Emerging And Frontier Opportunities
  • Magna MENA
  • Smaller EM Opportunities
  • Mark Rodgers
  • Montanaro Better World
  • LF Montanaro Better World

 

Best Alpha Manager 2022:

  • Anthony Smouha
  • GAM Star Credit Opportunities USD
  • GAM Star Credit Opportunities GBP
  • GAM Star Credit Opportunities EUR
  • GAM Credit Opportunities GBP
  • John A Boselli
  • Wellington Global Quality Growth
  • Manulife Global Quality Growth (Ex-US)
  • Wellington US Quality Growth
  • Franz Weis
  • Comgest Growth Europe
  • Comgest Growth Europe Opportunities
  • Growth Europe Plus
  • Growth Europe Compounders
  • Comgest Growth Europe ex UK
  • Tom Slater
  • Baillie Gifford Worldwide US Equity Growth
  • Baillie Gifford Worldwide Long-Term Global Growth
  • Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC
  • Baillie Gifford Long Term Global Growth Investment
  • Baillie Gifford American
  • Julian Fosh
  • Liontrust GF UK Growth
  • GF Special Situations
  • Liontrust Special Situations
  • Liontrust UK Smaller Companies
  • Liontrust UK Microcap
  • Liontrust UK Growth

This Week’s Most Read

This Week’s Podcasts Most Read

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

    © 2022 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine