SRI Services have launched a new App that enables financial advisers and others research Sustainable, Responsible and Ethical funds. The aim of the App is to allow users to match individual fund strategies to individual investors’ environmental and social aims as easily as possible – although it can also be used simply as a fund research tool. This service is one of a kind.

The purpose of the new App is to help financial advisers (and others) to get more involved in this area and to help prepare them for the anticipated/hoped for increased regulatory requirements – notably the MiFID II sustainability requirements. Having detailed fund information at their fingertips should give intermediaries and others the confidence to talk about sustainable/ ESG & ethical funds more frequently.

The App helps IFAs to both identify clients’ ESG/ethical interests and select matching funds at the same time – by simply clicking on areas of interest.

The new Fund EcoMarket App is available to all for free. The App is funded through partnerships with fund managers.

The Fund EcoMarket App is available as both iOS and Android versions (Apple and Google)

There is no registration or sign in process. Users only have to enter their details if they choose to generate a report and email it to themselves for due diligence or record keeping purposes.

The aim of the tool is simply to explain and therefore help direct more investment towards client appropriate sustainable, responsible and ethical funds.

Founder of SRI Services and Fund EcoMarket Julia Dreblow has been involved in this area since 1991. She ran the SRI side at Friends Provident until 2008 and SRI Services was set up in 2009 to change how people invest. Their work focuses on retail investment intermediaries. They launched Fund EcoMarket in 2011, and are not regulated, do not offer financial advice – and operate independently.

The Fund EcoMarket website now boasts 16 fund manager partners and well over 1000 unique users per month (currently c1400).

Users can use as many or as few filter options as they wish but need to be aware that detailed fund information sits in primary (OEIC) funds – so it is often best to leave the ‘Product’ field blank.

All users are welcome – particularly media, regulators and commentators who want to access and compare fund information that has been supplied directly from fund managers.