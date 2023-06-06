Green energy innovation secures Green Angel Ventures investment

Green Angel Ventures today announced it has completed its latest investment in green energy company, Edinburgh-based Carbogenics.

The company turns difficult-to-recycle farm and paper waste which would otherwise go to landfills or be sent for incineration into a product called CreChar. CreChar’s circular solution permanently sequesters carbon in soils helping to secure a Net Zero future.

The investment has come from lead investor Green Angel Ventures alongside existing investors Scottish Enterprise and Old College Capital.

Based on successful lab and industrial trials, Carbogenics’ ambitious growth plan includes building its first production facility in Perthshire to enable the launch of CreChar into the UK anaerobic digestion market.

Professor Ed Craig, CEO of Carbogenics, said: “Carbogenics has become the stand-out company producing and using Biochar in the UK. This investment will allow us to scale the business significantly, including building our first production facility, solidifying our customer base in the UK, and facilitating our European expansion plans.”

Cam Ross, CEO of Green Angel Ventures, said: “Green Angel Ventures invests exclusively in companies fighting climate change. Our 350 specialist angel syndicate members were attracted by the large potential for carbon impact with Carbogenics’ technology.”