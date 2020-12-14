The latest instalment of the New Entrant Network webinar, from Hardman & Co, discusses how a new EIS fund can gain traction in the Adviser Market.

The webinar boasted an expert panel on the topic;

Martin Fox, Managing Director Bulletin Marketing, (chair)

Ewoud Karelse, Tilney Financial Planning

Boyd Carson, Managing Director, Sapphire Capital

Saftar Sarwar, Chief Investment Officer, Binary Capital

Paul Richardson, Head of Sales, The Share Centre

Dan Rodwell, Managing Director, GrowthInvest

Richard Angus, Head of Business Development at Hardman & Co said at the outset of the webinar, ‘we set up the New Entrant Network for the purpose of developing a community with a common goal of encouraging EIS, to provide a forum for debate, and to help foster new relationships.’