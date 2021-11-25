IWP acquires Premier Wealth Management

Independent Wealth Planners (IWP), the nationwide group of independent financial advisers, announces the acquisition of Premier Wealth Management.

Formed in 2002, Premier is a Chartered financial planning business based in Southport, specialising in delivering retirement and investment advice to high-net-worth individuals. Premier will join IWP’s Lancashire regional firm, Prosper Wealth Management, headed by chief executive, David Barton. The acquisition increases IWP’s assets under management by approximately £260m.

Led by managing director and Chartered financial planner, Adrian Shandley FPFS, Premier comprises four advisers, two paraplanners, and six administration staff, all of whom remain in place as part of the deal. Adrian has amassed 37 years’ experience in the advice profession and is a Fellow of the Professional Finance Society.

Adrian commented on the acquisition: “IWP presented a big attraction to us. Not only has it invested in our business up front, but also has not made any wholesale or disruptive changes to our business model, ensuring a smooth transition for our clients. I am really excited to start working as part of the Group.”

David Barton, chief executive at Prosper Wealth Management, said: “We are delighted to have Adrian and the rest of the Premier team onboard. The addition of Premier expands our coverage in Lancashire, providing more consumers with access to IWP’s exceptional, independent financial planning services.”