IWP completes acquisition of HFL Advisory Services

Rebecca TomesbyRebecca Tomes
August 15, 2022
in News
Independent Wealth Planners (IWP), the UK nationwide group of independent financial advisers, announces the acquisition of Cambridgeshire-based Holistic Financial Leadership [HFL].  

After several years of working as independent financial advisers, Brenda Santimano and Patricia Hope established Holistic Financial Leadership [HFL] in 2014 to focus on the holistic financial health of their clients. HFL now has £252.45m assets under advice and an eighteen-strong team, including five financial advisers, four client relationship managers with many of the team having worked together for over 13 years supporting client advice.

Following the deal, Brenda Santimano has been appointed CEO of HFL with the support of Patricia Hope, who will continue as a director of the business and all staff remain in post, with the team continuing to grow.

HFL have a national presence covering the length and breadth of the UK delivering their core advice proposition in private client wealth. HFL has extensive experience in working with business owners, corporate clients, providing executive care services to SMEs and large corporates. Additionally providing individual advice to company employees, those approaching retirement and employees facing redundancy by delivering their bespoke ‘Your Path’ programme to those affected.

Patricia comments: “We have worked hard to create a culture where clients and the wider market respect our integrity and trust the independence, consistency and competitiveness of the services HFL offers to all our clients both private wealth and corporate. With the support of IWP, we now have the resources to grow further, building on our existing success to provide our very personalised service to more private clients, business owners, executive care clients and corporate clients.”

Brenda adds: “Over the last eight years, at HFL we have built our business to take a truly independent holistic approach to financial advice. We believe that this is integral to all areas of financial decisions and focus on building long-term relationships with our clients. Providing financial leadership in all areas from corporate care services, savings, investment portfolios and mortgages, to retirement, estate and business continuity planning is key.

“As a female-led advisory firm, I am proud to say Holistic Financial Leadership is passionate about diversity, supporting women’s leadership and enterprise. Now with the backing of IWP I believe we have an exciting opportunity to continue to grow and develop our proposition to reach new clients across the UK in whatever sector.”

