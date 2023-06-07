Manufacturing Marketing Platform Secures £500,000 Seed Round Investment from Blackfinch Ventures

MARTECH3D, the 3D marketing and sales platform for B2B manufacturers, has received £500,000 in seed round investment from Blackfinch Ventures to support their next stage of growth.

The funding will enable them to immediately double the size of their team to increase customer capacity and fast-track major new feature releases.

The MARTECH3D platform enables manufacturers to market and demonstrate their products and services more effectively using 3D and Augmented Reality (AR) technology. Founded in 2020, MARTECH3D already has an established client portfolio with industry-leading, global manufacturers, including ChargePoint Technology, Brigade Electronics and Meon-UK.

Dr Reuben Wilcock, Head of Blackfinch Ventures, said: “We are thrilled to welcome MARTECH3D to the portfolio.

“Their innovative technology and products have already helped them achieve impressive sales and revenue growth, and we are committed to supporting them to deliver on their ambitious growth plans.”

Mark Worger, CEO at MARTECH3D, said: “This is an exciting next step for MARTECH3D. It was vital that we found the right investment partner to support our ambitious growth and product development plans.

“We chose Blackfinch Ventures for their research-based approach, deep sector knowledge, and as a team of accomplished entrepreneurs who have been there and done it, using their hands-on experience of taking early-stage start-ups to the next level.

“We’re already seeing the benefits of the partnership and we can’t wait to share some of our new developments with our customers very soon.”

The funding into MARTECH3D was part of an £11 million set of investments into exciting technology businesses by Blackfinch Ventures at the 2022/23 tax year-end.

The Blackfinch Ventures team invests in early stage, disruptive businesses that address a real-world need, with the capability to make an impact on global markets. Blackfinch Ventures is part of Blackfinch Group, an award-winning investment specialist and trusted provider.