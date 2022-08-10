This week’s podcast episode is something a bit different for IFA Talk…but certainly not an episode to be missed! Sue and Bex talk to Sir John Royden, Head of Research at JM Finn, about his extraordinary feat of swimming Lake Geneva – and raising a whopping £408,000 for The Brain Tumour Charity!

Sir John Royden attempted to continuously swim the 42.8 mile length of Lake Geneva in July last year and managed a remarkable 28 miles before being pulled from the water.

This summer, John returned to Lake Geneva and completed the final 15 miles of the swim – and is only the 9th person to ever do so! John has also raised huge awareness and over £400,000 for The Brain Tumour Charity.

As you’ll hear in this conversation, John truly is an inspiration to all of us who think about different ways we can “make a difference”. So maybe this episode might make you think about how you can get out of your comfort zone and do something amazing!

So tune in below! We hope you find this conversation as inspiring as we did!

Donate to John’s incredible campaign in support of The Brain Tumour Charity via the JustGiving page below or search for “John’s Mad Swim”:

https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/johnsmadswim