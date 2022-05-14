X

X

About

Advertise

Wealth DFM

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Family Office Bulletin

Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

Research from YouGov shows that cost of living crisis may get worse in the coming months

Brandon RussellbyBrandon Russell
May 14, 2022
in Uncategorized
Share this story
people no money broke empty pockets poor
Share this story

Responding to the research from YouGov and the Centre for Economics and Business Research (CEBR) showing that confidence in household finances has hit an all-time low, consumer finance specialist Sarah Pennells at Royal London, said:

“Our cost of living research shows that people are already cutting back their spending on food, fuel and energy bills, with only one in ten people saying they weren’t planning any cutbacks. While those on the lowest incomes will spend a bigger percentage of their income on household expenses, we found that people across all income bands were worried about higher energy bills.

“With talk of inflation hitting ten percent, interest rates rising further and the energy price cap likely to rise sharply again in October, it’s not surprising that people’s confidence about their finances has slumped. We know that an increasing number of people are making difficult choices – not just about buying cheaper brands in the supermarket and turning the thermostat down but, in some cases, going without food or heating altogether. That’s only likely to get worse in the coming months.”

Background

Royal London’s research on the cost of living found:

  • 95% of UK adults are concerned about the rising cost of living, with households across the earnings spectrum worried – as much concern among those with six-figure incomes as lower-earners
  • Energy bills (92%), food shopping (87%) and cost hikes to phone and internet contracts (84%) are causing the most concern
  • Worryingly, a fifth (21%) of people plan to borrow their way out of trouble, with 7% admitting they simply don’t know how they’ll cover increases and 5% saying they’re considering a short-term (payday) loan

This Week’s Most Read

This Week’s Podcasts Most Read

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

    © 2022 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine