X

X

About

Advertise

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

Seed Enterprise Investment Schemes (SEIS) Annual Report 2022

Becky OliverbyBecky Oliver
February 18, 2022
in Featured, GBI, News
Share this story
Share this story
Welcome to our Annual Report 2022 on SEIS and EIS investments. This year we commissioned Tony Catt, the leading compliance expert, to write our report which will be published in two parts, starting with this in-depth look at SEIS. Our aim is to offer an educational report that brings together all of the key information in one place and enables advisers to speak confidently to clients about investment in these schemes. The full report will be published and available to download next week.

As Tony Catt has highlighted in his introduction to the Annual Report “in my opinion, the EIS and SEIS industry has suffered because people do not understand how they work”. We hope that publishing core information in a simplified and unified format will go some way to making the landscape of funding in SEIS and EIS more transparent.

Here we present Part 1 of the report focussed on SEIS and as ever, we would love to hear your feedback.

Submit your details below to access a complimentary digital edition of our special focus on SEIS.

This Week’s Most Read

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

    © 2022 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine