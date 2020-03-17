“We are happy that our mission was recognised and honoured by such a distinguished organisation,” says Smartlands CMO Yaroslava Tkalich. “It’s a real pleasure to receive industry praise as a global fintech leader. It’s also important that the Award comes from an independent and well-respected third party.”

As an aspiring global investment and digital banking ecosystem for raising equity and funding properties on blockchain, Smartlands has created an asset token issuance platform based on the regulated segment of the Stellar blockchain in a little over two years. The goal of the project is to bring together asset owners and investors by creating highly liquid securities backed by fractional ownership of digital shares in multiple asset classes.

Smartlands focuses exclusively on high-quality issuers who are looking to launch their offerings on blockchain. In December they announced their joint effort with UK Sotheby’s International Realty to experiment with tokenising exclusive luxury properties, and today the first joint project is under way: Smartlands together with UK Sotheby’s International Realty will tokenise a luxury duplex apartment in London’s Lillie Sq., showing how they can help businesses specialising in equity and properties scale by making the process as seamless and elegant as possible.

“With the upcoming equity raise we are about to list on Seedrs, the Award is twice as symbolic,” comments Ilia Obraztsov, Smartlands CEO. “We are solving difficult problems for the industry at large and particularly for asset owners looking to tokenise their assets. For an asset owner/token issuer to take it upon themselves to look for a suitable issuance platform, go through compliance procedures, take care of the legal items, market their tokenised asset properly, etc. is extremely time consuming and tech-intensive. The process requires a very specific expertise in multiple fields which we possess and are ready to share with our customers.”