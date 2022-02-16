X

STEP response to Which? research into ‘creaking’ power of attorney system

Rebecca TomesbyRebecca Tomes
February 16, 2022
in News
Photo by Huy Phan on Unsplash.
Which? is publishing new research today highlighting significant flaws in the power of attorney system in the UK. In response to this report, Emily Deane, Technical Counsel at STEP (the Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners) comments:

“We are urging the Ministry of Justice to increase resources immediately to counter these registration issues and a ‘fast-track’ procedure and channel should be established to deal with urgent matters. We are calling on the OPG to do more to end the emotional, financial and physical abuse of older or vulnerable people, and protect them from controlling or coercive behaviour. The Government also needs to focus on educating and informing the public about LPAs and why they are so important.” 

For additional detail on this issue, please see STEP’s Oct 2021 submission to a consultation by the Ministry of Justice – https://www.step.org/sites/default/files/2021-10/steps-response-to-opg-consultation-on-lpa-reform-.pdf. The MoJ is currently in the process of analysing responses and intends to publish the government’s response to the consultation in spring 2022.

 

STEP’s 8,000 members in Britain include a range of professional advisers to families such as lawyers, accountants and other specialists.

