PRI rating

EQ Investors, the B Corp wealth manager recently received its 2020 assessment results from the UN-backed Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI). The PRI granted EQ an A rating, for strategy & governance and listed equity. This score is an independent recognition of EQ’s approach to sustainability investing and its Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) integrated investment process.

Assessment reports

Each year, signatories must submit a transparency report on their investment processes. This is made publicly available and assessed by the PRI. Processes in a range of different categories are graded in a formal report which is sent back to managers in July. The assessment does not rate signatories purely at a corporate level.

The UN PRI principles

The six principles aim to provide a framework for integrating ESG considerations into investment decision-making:

We will incorporate ESG issues into our investment analysis and decision-making processes. We will be active owners and incorporate ESG issues into our ownership policies and practices. We will seek appropriate disclosure on ESG issues by the entities in which we invest. We will promote acceptance and implementation of the Principles within the investment industry. We will work together to enhance our effectiveness in implementing the Principles. We will each report on our activities and progress towards implementing the Principles.

About the PRI Initiative

The United Nations-supported PRI initiative is an international network of investors working together to put the six Principles for Responsible Investment into practice. Its goal is to understand the implications of sustainability for investors and support signatories in incorporating these issues into their investment decision-making and ownership practices. In implementing the principles, signatories contribute to the development of a more sustainable global financial system.