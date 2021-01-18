@peter_IFAMAG reads Twitter so you don’t have to.

Retail investing exploded in 2020, but along with that has come the proliferation of shoddy advice. Today one video has done the rounds on Twitter wherein a couple share financial advice over TikTok. The video itself might well be parody as the financial insight is absurd. Elsewhere on Twitter Goldman Sachs say managed volatility funds are a contributing factor to an overall increase in volatility itself.

First, Tracey Alloway shares what many suspected, namely China was the only major economy that avoided a contraction in GDP last year.

BREAKING – China's GDP grew 2.3% in 2020, making it the only major economy that avoided a contraction last year.https://t.co/dHY4i54V5m pic.twitter.com/RkwQkIe1mG — Tracy Alloway (@tracyalloway) January 18, 2021

Josephine Cumbo shares research investigating how furlough affected the UK’s retirement plans.

According to Fidelity’s research, a third or 32% of workers intended to ‘phase into’ retirement instead of stopping work on a set date. 6% had delayed their retirement completely — Josephine Cumbo (@JosephineCumbo) January 18, 2021

Simon Vans-Colina, and early stage Monzo employee, shares a directory of Monzo Alumni.

This is beautiful.. A directory of monzo alumni companies..https://t.co/jVgTFWMTLm — Simon (@getfronted 🔜 🚀 ) Vans-Colina (@simonvc) January 18, 2021

Hannah Forbes, founder of the funding crowd, shares sector trends in crowdfunding.

2020/21 sector trends in crowdfunding from @Seedrs (a thread) 👇 Key sectors covered: 💰 Finance & Payments

🍔 Food & Beverage

🏥 Healthcare

🖥 SaaS/PaaS

🏡 Home & Personal

📱 InsurTech — Hannah Forbes 🦄 (@hannahsforbes) January 18, 2021

Robin Wigglesworth shares Goldman Sachs research into managed volatility funds.

Goldman Sachs: "Volatility itself has become more volatile over the past 10 years, and managed vol funds are one contributing factor." pic.twitter.com/9TiQVxos2r — Robin Wigglesworth (@RobinWigg) January 18, 2021

And finally, TikTok Investors is a Twitter page highlighting TikTok accounts often sharing financial advice. This particularly egregious video was picked up by Martin Bamford and has been shared widely by IFAs and financial pundits.

This is the amazing TikTok video that prompted my mini-rant. If this is where the next generation of investors are getting their ‘advice’, I genuinely despair. h/t @TikTokInvestors pic.twitter.com/AKmVa4lGvK — Martin Bamford (@martinbamford) January 18, 2021

