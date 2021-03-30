X

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

What Citigroup tells us about how net zero carbon commitments need to be tangible

Sue WhitbreadbySue Whitbread
March 30, 2021
in News
Share this story
Share this story

By Alberto Lopez Valenzuela, Founder and CEO, alva, and author of The Connecting Leader

One by one, the banking behemoths of this world are lining up to set net zero carbon targets – and Citigroup’s most recent pledge is a lesson in the benefits of doing it credibly.

On her first day at the helm, on March 1 the firm’s new Chief Executive Officer Jane Fraser vowed Citi would aim to achieve net zero greenhouse-gas emissions in its financing activities by 2050.

As we emerge from the pandemic with Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) increasingly in the spotlight, Citi is not alone in making this pledge, which would see the bank changing its own operations and cutting down the financing of carbon intensive sectors.

But by offering tangible steps to reaching its net zero, Fraser has navigated a crucial moment with finesse and bolstered the banks’ reputation in the process.

Not just words, but action

Credible evidence of this is clear from analysis by alva, which examined the impact of net zero announcements put out by some of the UK’s leading banks.

Measured using alva’s ESG Intelligence Index, Citi’s announcement revealed the most positive impact compared to a roster of other banks.

Achieving an alva ESG score of 59, it was ahead of Standard Chartered’s 51, also leaving NatWest, Barclays and HSBC trailing in its wake, with scores of 49, 41, and 38 respectively.

Fraser’s predecessor Michael Corbat warned the current pandemic was just a ‘dress rehearsal’ for a ‘destructive’ climate crisis, and Citi’s score highlights the fact that the days in which Covid-19 diverted attention away from ESG issues are long gone.

In fact, as I’ve written before, the pandemic has deeply shaken up the corporate landscape, leading to stakeholders demanding more than merely a ‘business as usual’ approach from banks and other institutions.

ESG, and in this case environmental credentials, are now expected to form the backbone of plans not just for the future, but the present, too. Lofty promises with little detail and no real c-suite backing will no longer cut it.

The pledge by Citi was not just ambitious; included alongside it were the beginnings of a tangible plan. Fraser’s announcement included a promise to publish an initial ‘Net Zero by 2050’ roadmap within the next year, including interim emissions targets for 2030 for its Energy and Power portfolios. For Citi’s own operations, Fraser added, the bank will target net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.

It does not hurt that the announcement already follows on Citi’s announcement last July that it was committed to financing $250bn in climate initiatives over the next five years – double the $100bn raised in the five years before that. In short, stakeholders have seen Citi is willing to put its money where its mouth is. Citi is building credibility through action, as well as words.

Ringing Hollow

Compare this to some of Citi’s competitors. alva’s ESG Intelligence Index revealed that though net zero announcements are positive for all the banks analysed, stakeholders are ever more sharp-eyed about the apparent lack of detail in some initiatives.

Barclays, which scored 41, announced in March 2020 that it was shrinking its carbon net zero target for 2050. However, the announcement lacked robust short term targets and came amid high-profile pressure from the likes of Greenpeace based on its position as Europe’s top financier of fossil fuels.

And HSBC’s score of 38 followed concerns voiced by investors over a lack of a substantive plan from the banking group to reduce its funding for fossil fuels and coal in particular. Among its most vocal critics was pressure group ShareAction, whose increasing power and influence is indicative of the broader acceleration of shareholder climate activism.

Bringing commitments to life

Clearly, banks – and of course corporations more widely – setting hopeful or even misleading targets in the hope they will dissipate pressure are launching a doomed venture.

They must bring targets to life, showing how their net zero commitment represents a real change; not a reactive quick fix move aimed at dodging public responsibility for the failure to genuinely act. They must put authenticity at the heart of their ambition.

Take Standard Chartered, which scored second highest in alva’s analysis. The bank announced it would reach net zero carbon emissions for its operations by 2030, and a $75bn investment pledge towards Sustainable Development Goals helped it gain a respectable ESG score of 51.

Meanwhile NatWest, hot on Standard Chartered’s heels with a score of 49, has added credibility to its pledge with the November announcement it would join the Science-Based Targets initiative. The initiative is a collaboration between groups including the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), building in best-practice targets and assessing participants’ alignment with Paris Agreement targets. Natwest, effectively, has signalled its convictions by building deep, sustained scrutiny into its net zero model.

Living up to these targets will not be easy. The banks that have laid out credible paths towards net zero have a lot of work to do and money to spend to achieve their goals.

But at a time when stakeholders are ever more sensitive to what they consider bad faith pledges, the reputational and financial threat of not being credible is growing, and quickly. Laggards in the banking industry and beyond best take heed.

About Alberto

alva’s Founder and CEO, Alberto Lopez Valenzuela has spent more than 25 years working in business information and analysis. Alberto is a recognised business thought leader who has been a Visiting Professor at Cass School of Business and is a regular speaker on a variety of issues, including the business impact of reputation, data analytics techniques and personal experiences as an entrepreneur.  Alberto’s book, The Connecting Leader, examines how corporate leaders connect businesses with society, especially in this age of hyper-transparency, interconnectivity and media anarchy.

 

 

 

This Week’s Most Read

  • Beware the ESG momentum trade
    March 24, 2021

    Mark Northway, Investment Manager at Sparrows Capital, shares his thoughts about the momentum behind ESG investing and reminds investors to keep a cool head following

  • UK households pay down debt through winter lockdown
    March 29, 2021

    Squeezed savings, lower income from employment and less money available to spend kept UK household finances under pressure in the opening quarter of 2021 despite

  • Introducing ….Gavin Delaney, CEO of Hy-genie
    March 24, 2021

    What was your life like before Hy-genie? I have been involved throughout my career with early-stage businesses, especially with medical devices and NHS partnerships, so

  • Non-compliance in the spotlight after ‘Tax Day’ consultation highlights further scrutiny ahead
    March 23, 2021

    As part of today’s ‘Tax Day’ proposals, Kate Ison, partner and tax specialist at global law firm Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner (BCLP), highlights that the government’s

  • Haatch Ventures recruits Jeremy Luzinda as Investment Associate
    March 29, 2021

    Haatch Ventures has recruited Jeremy Luzinda as Investment Associate after an exciting 12 months that has seen Haatch Ventures invest in 13 new companies and

  • Vanguard launches new ESG ETF
    March 25, 2021

    Vanguard launches a new ESG focused ETF today, designed to serve as a core building block for ESG-aware portfolios. Fong Yee Chan, head of ESG

  • How to get the most out of your introducers, today
    March 25, 2021

    As financial advice and planning businesses adapt to the demands of remote working, are there some golden nuggets which can be applied to working with

  • BMO Private Equity Trust returns 22.7%
    March 26, 2021

    BMO Private Equity Trust PLC today announces its unaudited financial results for the year ended 31 December 2020.   Financial Highlights Net Asset Value (NAV)

  • The superfund tightrope
    March 25, 2021

    In the Government’s tax policy paper yesterday, the tax treatment of superfunds is an area that was mentioned in relation to defined benefit (DB) pension

  • Born Digital: The Story of a Distracted Generation By Robert Wigley
    March 26, 2021

    Robert Wigley, the Chairman of UK Finance, has just published a book called, Born Digital: The Story of a Distracted Generation. Click here for your

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin
    Twitter
    Facebook-f

    © 2021 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    IFA Magazine

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine