Smart Wine Investments has announced the launch of Vindome, its dynamic online wine trading platform for investors, collectors and fine wine enthusiasts. Bringing together the latest technology and world class wine expertise, this app-based trading platform is a world first and is set to transform the world of fine wine trading.

Over the last 10 years, investment in fine wine has consistently seen higher returns than any other form of investment. This, coupled with the desire for supply chain transparency, provenance guaranteed wine and industry safety, has resulted in the launch of Vindome.

Vindome connects producers, investors and consumers to buy and sell collectible wine in real time, via a smartphone app. It offers rapid, direct and secure investments and allows users to trade directly with one another. The Vindome app is available to download for free from iOS and Android app stores.

Vindome Consultant, Roderick Smith, MW, says: “I am really excited to be working with Vindome on this ground-breaking project, which will open the world of wine investment and ownership to all, not just those in the trade. Vindome will allow people whose wine knowledge is limited to develop and explore the opportunities, in both drinking and financial terms, of wine investment for the first time.”

Vindome Consultant, Roland Coiffe, Négociant en Vin, “Having been involved in the world of fine wine all my life in a more traditional sense it has been fascinating working with the Vindome team. They have created a product that is both interesting to investors as well as people with less knowledge about wine investment. I think what they have is a unique development for the world of wine and a world first.”

All wines on the Vindome app are sourced direct from renowned wineries and négociants, guaranteeing their provenance. One of the key advantages of using the Vindome platform is that it offers immediate access to thousands of wines, including special vintages and en-primeur, unlike other trading platforms where the wines are often unavailable for immediate purchase.

All cases for sale on the Vindome platform have been approved and tagged with an NFC (near-field communication) microchip. The tag contains information regarding the contents of the case, the trade history and ownership. Each time the case changes owner, the transaction is recorded in the blockchain and the entire record can be viewed by scanning the tag with a smartphone.

For each wine you will find a Wine Details page, including a description of the wine, ratings and any previous investments the user has made in this particular wine.

Vindome also offers a team of expert wine advisors who are readily available via email or telephone to offer advice based on the investors budget, taste, investment horizon and return on investment expectations.