Ascot Lloyd appoints Francis Jackson as new Chief Executive Officer

Ascot Lloyd, one of the UK’s fastest growing IFA firms, has today announced the appointment of Francis Jackson as Chief Executive Officer, subject to regulatory approval. Francis will replace Nigel Stockton, who has led the business since 2015, and announced his intention to step down in February 2024. Francis will formally join the business in September 2024.

A highly experienced financial services executive with a track record of delivering growth, Francis joins from The Royal Bank of Canada where he was the Chief Executive Officer of RBC Investor Services. Francis was responsible for developing and executing growth strategies for the business, leading a team of 5,000 employees across 17 countries, delivering roughly $2.5bn in annual revenue.

Whilst at RBC Investor Services, Francis implemented several digital transformation programmes, driving operational efficiency and cost reduction. Prior to the four years Francis spent as CEO, he was the Global Head of Client Coverage for Investor & Treasury Services.

Francis comes to Ascot Lloyd with deep financial services expertise having held senior management and client-facing roles at a range of global institutions including at JPMorgan, as Head of Investor Services Sales, and SEI Investments, leading a team designing SEI’s innovative Investment Processing Platform aimed at the global private banking and wealth management market.

Francis Jackson, incoming CEO of Ascot Lloyd, commented: “I am delighted to be joining Ascot Lloyd at this important moment in the evolution of the business. Ascot Lloyd has grown considerably over the past decade, firmly establishing itself as a leading player in the UK market. This is a pivotal time for the industry as whole; digital transformation, the intergenerational wealth transfer, and shifting client preferences are reshaping competitive lines within the industry. Ascot Lloyd has all the foundations in place to grow its strong market position as this industry evolves, and I look forward to working with the team to accelerate the impressive momentum the business has seen”.

Mike Covell, Chair of Ascot Lloyd’s Group Board, said: “I’d like to thank Nigel for his leadership of Ascot Lloyd for such a long period, during which we have grown considerably. As we look ahead, in Francis we have found a deeply experienced Chief Executive, who has a proven track record of leading teams and delivering outstanding client service. Francis has worked at some of the leading financial institutions in the world, consistently delivering growth and innovative digital transformation strategies; making him a great fit for the business. Francis has the expertise to lead Ascot Lloyd through this next phase of growth, building on the clear trajectory that has been set over the past decade.”

Ascot Lloyd has grown over the last ten years to become one of the leading independently-owned IFA firms in the UK. Today, Ascot Lloyd has £10 billion in funds under advice and provides financial planning, wealth management and corporate benefit solutions to more than 57,000 clients.