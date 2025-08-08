Average pension transfer times speed up since new tax year

Simpler pension transfers took an average of just 10.8 days to complete as the industry moved out of the busy tax year end period and into early summer, according to the latest Origo data. Moreover, in the Origo Transfer Index group these simple transfers accounted for nearly 90% of all transactions, and more than half of them were in fact completed in just 6 working days or less.

Simple transfers relate to a company’s performance when they have more control over the process for relatively straightforward pension assets moving away from their business.

The figures for the 12-month period from July 1, 2024, to June 30, 2025, were down from the 11 days previously recorded at the end of March this year.

Meanwhile transfer volumes and values were significant for the OTI group over the period, reaching upwards of 1.4m with a value just short of £58bn. The overall pension transfer time, which is skewed by more complex transfers where providers may need additional information, came in at 12.4 days.

The Origo Transfer Index

Origo’s Transfer Index tracks the pension transfer times of almost 30 voluntary participants, including most of the big names in the industry.

Performance is measured on how long it takes the ceding provider to transfer the request, including any due diligence and divestment of funds before sending the customer’s money to the acquiring provider.

Those firms which publish their transfer times as part of the Origo Transfer Index make up over 90% of all completed transfers (by volume) in the 12-month period.

The transfer service provided by Origo accounts for over 80% of all Defined Contribution pension transfers in the UK market.

Anthony Rafferty, CEO of Origo says: “Transfers are a positive story so far in 2025. It’s especially good to see average transfer times tick back down again after an extremely busy tax year end despite transfer volumes and values remaining high as we entered the summer months.

As we look ahead to the second half of 2025 and beyond, pension providers, advisers and clients alike will have a lot to contend with given the changes to IHT rules around pensions on the horizon. It will be interesting to see if and how this starts to impact transfer volumes and any knock-on effect to turnaround times but the industry has got itself to a strong place from which to handle any unpredictability.”