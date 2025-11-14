Aviva signs new protection distribution agreement with NFU Mutual

Aviva and the UK’s leading rural insurer NFU Mutual have agreed a new multi-year partnership for the distribution of Aviva’s individual protection insurance products, following the successful transition of the affiliation as part of the acquisition of the former AIG Life business.

The new agreement covers the distribution of Aviva’s full intermediated suite of individual protection products, which includes life insurance, whole of life insurance and critical illness, income protection, relevant life and business life insurance.

NFU Mutual will offer the insurance to their members and new customers via their agency network, face-to-face sales force and a smaller non-advised telephony team, accessing the products through the Aviva Connect portal.

Daren Boys, Protection Portfolio Distribution Director, said:

“We’re delighted to continue the strong working relationship and partnership with NFU Mutual to bring Aviva’s life protection products to their members. We will be offering a full range of protection solutions to help the UK’s farming community protect their families and secure their financial futures.

“The new agreement marks further progress following the acquisition of the former AIG Life business. Thanks to the great collaboration between our teams, we’re able to continue growing our protection business from a very solid foundation.”

Graham Harvey, Head of Financial Services at NFU Mutual added:

“We are pleased to extend our partnership with Aviva, enabling us to offer our members and customers access to a comprehensive range of protection solutions. This agreement reflects our ongoing commitment to supporting the financial wellbeing of the UK’s rural and farming communities.

“By working closely with Aviva, we can ensure our customers benefit from trusted advice and high-quality products that help safeguard their families and businesses for the future.”