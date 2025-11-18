Aviva to launch groundbreaking AI Underwriting Tool

Aviva is launching an industry-first AI-powered summarisation tool designed to speed up the underwriting process for individual life insurance applications.

The tool uses generative AI to analyse and summarise GP medical reports, enabling underwriters to make faster, more informed decisions while maintaining accuracy and customer care.

Aviva will roll the tool out to its underwriting teams from 28 November and believes it will be the first insurer to bring this technology to market.

The tool reduces lengthy GP reports, sometimes over 90 pages, into concise summaries, filtering out irrelevant details and highlighting key information. Aviva underwriters will review these summaries and make the final decision, significantly reducing processing time.

The tool has undergone eighteen months of rigorous testing and controls and has already processed 1,000 cases in an active test phase, demonstrating tangible benefits in significantly improving turnaround times.

Robert Morrison, chief underwriting officer at Aviva, said: “Protection underwriting in our industry has faced challenges for some time, with underwriters needing to review lengthy digital medical reports, which can be extremely time-consuming.

“I’m delighted that we’re announcing how Aviva is leading the way with this exciting innovation, and the new summarisation tool will deliver real benefits for customers and underwriters alike. By leveraging generative AI responsibly, we’re improving efficiency without compromising accuracy or care.”