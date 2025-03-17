Barnett Waddingham research shows that disabled employees are unsupported as rumours of PIP cuts loom

Amid rumors of government policy changes – such as over £5 billion in disability benefit cuts and potential reforms to Personal Independence Payments (PIP), which support individuals with long-term physical, mental health conditions or disabilities – more disabled people may find themselves forced into workplaces that lack the necessary accommodations.

New research from leading independent consultancy Barnett Waddingham (BW) reveals that 79% of disabled employees have experienced burnout – almost double the rate of their non-disabled peers. 86% of employees with physical disabilities have suffered work-related physical health issues, compared to just 35% of non-disabled employees, and 25% of disabled employees report their workplace fails to provide reasonable adjustments for neurodiversity, highlighting significant gaps in support.

This lack of support is further compounded by fear of discrimination. More than half of disabled employees (52%) have avoided disclosing their neurodiversity at work specifically due to fears of discrimination. The impact of this is clear: 76% of disabled employees experience feelings of inadequacy at work, compared to just 37% of non-disabled colleagues.

If the government proceeds with these rumoured policy changes following the Spring Statement on March 26th, more disabled individuals will be encouraged to enter the workplace – but employers may not yet be prepared to offer them an inclusive and accessible environment The BW research supports this; 30% of disabled employees view paid mental health leave days as the most valuable form of support an employer could offer, while 26% prioritise flexible working arrangements, such as remote work or adjusted hours, and 26% emphasise the importance of regular mental health check-ins or assessments.

Julia Turney, Partner and Head of Platform and Benefits at BW, says: “The Government is pushing to get more disabled people into work, but we know that disabled individuals often face worse outcomes once employed, including higher rates of burnout, health issues, and feelings of inadequacy.

“If more disabled individuals are likely to enter the workforce, employers must take swift action to adjust working conditions and benefits to support this increase in staff. This means ensuring reasonable accommodations, flexible working arrangements, and targeted mental health support are in place. Failing to do so will not only harm employee wellbeing but might also lead to higher turnover and lower productivity.”