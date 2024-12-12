Blackfinch Group acquires productive Scottish forest, supporting UK timber market growth

Blackfinch Group has acquired it’s first 174-hectare commercial forest in Argyll and Bute, Scotland. The purchase was made through its subsidiary Litchfield Trading Limited, with funding provided by retail investors through the Blackfinch Adapt IHT Service.

This initiative supports long term investment into the UK economy, helping strengthen key local industries such as forestry, while offering favourable tax treatments to investors. The forest comprises predominantly Sitka spruce, a highly productive species widely used in construction and packaging. Timber from the site will directly support the UK’s construction and packaging sectors, where demand for renewable, alternative materials is growing rapidly.

According to the Timber in Construction UK Roadmap, the construction sector alone accounts for approximately 25% of the UK’s greenhouse gas emissions. Timber is identified as a key material in decarbonising buildings.

Currently, 80% of timber used in the UK is imported, emphasising the importance of expanding domestic capacity. The demand for timber in construction is expected to grow by 15% by 2030, driven by net zero targets.

Timber is also increasingly being used as an alternative to plastics as industries turn toward biodegradable and recyclable packaging materials, with the global timber packaging market valued at almost £10 billion.

Kerry Hughes, Investment Director for Energy and Forestry at Blackfinch said, “This acquisition reflects our commitment to creating long term outcomes for our investors while supporting critical sectors of the UK economy. Timber is vital to decarbonising construction and packaging, and investments like this ensure the domestic supply chain is better equipped to meet this growing demand.”

Sitka spruce is a species renowned for its high productivity and suitability for commercial forestry. With a balanced mix of younger and mature crops, forestry experts have noted that the forest is planted to full commercial densities, ensuring a consistent and scalable resource for industries reliant on timber.

The Scottish forestry sector plays a vital role in the national economy, supporting approximately 34,000 jobs and contributing £1 .1 billion annually. Blackfinch Group’s latest acquisition aligns with these broader economic priorities, strengthening the UK’s domestic timber supply while stimulating local employment.

The purchase was advised by Bidwells, a property consultancy specialising in forestry investments, and Turcan Connell, who provided legal support.

Sam Booth, an Associate in the Forestry team at Bidwellssaid, “We were delighted to assist Blackfinch with the purchase of a 174-hectare property, delivering strategic long-term value. Conducting thorough expert market analysis was essential, and we were pleased to be involved in such an acquisition to assist the Blackfinch team, who’s commitment to the sector was evident from the outset.”

By leveraging its expertise across forestry, energy, and property, Blackfinch is reinforcing its position as a leader in responsible investing. With forestry playing a key role in the UK’s timber supply chain and material needs, investments like this support national economic priorities and resource security.