Blackfinch Spring VCT launches £40 million fundraise

The Blackfinch VCT has launched an offer for up to £40 million (£20 million + £20 million overallotment).

The VCT has total net assets of £64.2 million and a portfolio of 35 companies, delivering a NAV total return of 12.6% over the five years up to June 2025. The VCT targets an annual dividend equal to 5% of NAV.

The Blackfinch VCT is a generalist investor, preferring to back companies with a strong focus on R&D or innovation and that are already showing some signs of traction in sales.

Nic Pillow, Ventures Director at Blackfinch, said:

“Following year-on-year NAV growth of 54%, Blackfinch Spring VCT announces its latest £40 million fundraise consisting of an initial £20 million raise with an over-allotment of a further £20 million. With an ongoing strategy to target 5% dividends for investors, alongside an expansion into new sectors including space technology, hydrogen technology and sensor technology, the Blackfinch Spring VCT represents an exciting and rewarding opportunity for retail investors to get involved in the UK growth economy.

“We offer a 1% discount on applications received by 5pm on 15th December 2025, and existing Blackfinch Investors will benefit from an enhanced rate of discount in the amount of an additional 1% discount. This loyalty discount can be used on top of the early bird discounts and is also available throughout the entire year, no end date.”