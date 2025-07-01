Brooks Macdonald launches Brooks Financial – the new brand for its financial planning business

Brooks Macdonald today announces Brooks Financial as the new brand for its growing financial planning business. Evolving from the long standing and well-respected Brooks Macdonald name, the new brand recognises the growing scale of Brooks Macdonald’s financial planning business following the acquisitions of LIFT-Financial, Lucas Fettes and CST.

Brooks Financial brings together all former financial planning companies under one unified brand, reflecting the scale and ambition of Brooks Macdonald to delivering high quality, independent financial planning advice to clients across the UK.

Andrea Montague, CEO of Brooks Macdonald said:

“The launch of a new brand marks the enlarged scale of our financial planning business. With only 9% of the UK population receiving regulated financial advice, the opportunity is significant for Brooks Financial to be the trusted provider of choice for financial advice and a key contributor to the growth of Brooks Macdonald.”

Mike Holden, Chief Executive of Brooks Financial commented:

“We are excited to offer Brooks Financial as our new brand bringing together all of the financial planning operations. The look is new but our commitment to serve our clients well and deliver trusted whole of market independent advice remains the same.”