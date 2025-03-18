Brooks Macdonald launches new Global MPS exclusively for advisers via platforms

Brooks Macdonald has announced the launch of its new Global Managed Portfolio Service (Global MPS), expanding its range of investment solutions to further support advisers and their clients.

According to Brooks Macdonald, this launch has been instigated in response to strong demand from their advisory partners. This new range will complement the firm’s existing Core MPS offering and will be available from 31 March.

The Brooks Macdonald Global MPS range will consist of ten portfolios, five active and five passive, each aligned to a distinct risk profile, from Low Risk through to High Risk. The range is designed to provide advisers with a globally diversified solution, combining the benefits of a global benchmark equity exposure with an active asset allocation overlay.

The Global MPS aligns its equity market exposure with the MSCI All Companies World Index (ACWI). By referencing the ACWI and then implementing controlled regional adjustments, the service reduces concentration risk, supports diversification, and seeks to deliver lower volatility alongside benchmark aligned returns. The Global MPS thereby maintains a clear link to Brooks Macdonald’s established Centralised Investment Proposition.

Available exclusively to advisers via third-party wrap platforms, the price of Global MPS at launch will be 15bps for active and 10bps for passive portfolios, reinforcing the group’s commitment of providing great value to advisers and their clients.

Neil Cowell, Distribution Director at Brooks Macdonald, commented:

“Brooks Macdonald’s new Global MPS further expands our investment solutions to Independent Financial Advisers (IFAs) and their clients offering more choice and flexibility to meet their investment goals. We value our long standing partnerships with IFAs and are pleased to support them as they grow their business and serve their clients. This global solution builds on Brooks Macdonald’s deep multi asset investment expertise and is supported by our robust Centralised Investment Proposition.”