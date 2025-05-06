Busiest moving day set to be May 30th 2025

Friday May 30th will be the busiest day to move house in 2025. This can increase delays for movers and moving companies.

Last year, 1.23% of all house moves in the UK took place on Friday May 31st, according to moving comparison website Compare My Move. 4 of the top 5 busiest days to move house came on the last Friday of each respective month.

The below table shows the most popular moving days of 2024, with the percentage of 2024 moves taking place on that day.

Rank Date (2024) Percentage of Moves Estimated Number of Moves 1 Friday, May 31st 1.23% 13,531 2 Friday, August 30th 1.11% 12,207 3 Friday, June 28th 1.11% 12,199 4 Wednesday, July 31st 0.96% 10,525 5 Friday, November 29th 0.86% 9,528

Friday is the most popular day to move house by a long way, with almost 27% of all moves taking place on a Friday in 2024. Dave Sayce, co-founder and managing director of Compare My Move, comments;

“Moving on a Friday is ideal for most people, as you have the entire weekend to then get settled in, and it means that you don’t have to take more than a day off work even if you know your move is going to take a little longer than a day.

Sunday, however, doesn’t give you any time afterwards to settle into your new house, and is likely why many people choose to avoid it, as well as most banks and solicitors being closed or working reduced hours on a Sunday. However, most removal companies will work on Sundays.”

Below is a table that shows the percentage of 2024 moves that took place in each day, and the average price paid for removals on that day.

Source

The average cost of a removals company on a Friday is £1,076, which is less than a Monday or a Thursday, despite Friday being by far the busiest day for movers. So why is a weekend move cheaper than a weekday move? Dave Sayce answers;

“Although Saturday is the second most popular day to move, it remains one of the cheapest, costing over £100 less than moving on a Friday.



This is largely due to weekend moves being less likely to fall through. Most house purchases are completed on weekdays, as money transfers typically can’t be processed on Saturdays or Sundays.



By the weekend, buyers have usually already completed their purchase and transferred the funds. This significantly reduces the risk of last-minute delays, making weekend moves more predictable and secure for movers.

Midweek moves carry more uncertainty. If the money isn’t transferred by the 3:30pm cut-off, the move can’t go ahead until the following weekday. For those who’ve already booked a removal company, this delay can be costly and stressful for both the buyer and the moving company.”

Because of the number of households expected to move on May 30th, both conveyancers and removal companies are likely to be busier than usual, which means increased chances of delays. There’s also a higher risk that conveyancers may miss the 3:30pm completion deadline. Here are a few ways you can plan your move to reduce the chances of delays:

1. Don’t feel you have to move on completion day:

While some people won’t have a choice, especially those in a property chain, others may have more flexibility. If you’re a first-time buyer or not relying on a chain, consider moving a day after your completion date. This gives you breathing room in case there are delays and avoids the risk of having to cancel or rearrange your removal company if the 3:30pm deadline is missed.

2. Book well in advance:

Early in the buying process, your conveyancer will give you an estimated completion date. If everything runs smoothly, especially in a no-chain purchase, this estimate is usually quite accurate. If your move falls at the end of the week or the end of the month, it’s wise to book your removal company as early as possible, as these are the busiest times.

3. Opt for a mid-week or mid-month move:

If you have more control over your moving date, try to aim for the middle of the week, the middle of the month, or both. Our data shows a clear drop in demand during these quieter times, especially when compared to the end of the month or popular days like Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.