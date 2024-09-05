Chair of the VCTA comments on sunset clause extension

Matt Williams

·

Chris Lewis, Chair of the Venture Capital Trust Association (VCTA), has shared his thoughts in response to the Treasury formalising the extension to the sunset clause.

Chris said:

“The extension of the Sunset Clause will be enthusiastically welcomed by VCTA members, the wider VCT & EIS community and entrepreneurs across the UK. Today’s news is the result of continued work across the industry including the VCT Association, the AIC, the BVCA, the EIS Association & Philip Hare & Associates. We thank the Treasury team for their support and for providing this much-needed clarity. The Sunset Clause extension allows VCTs to continue making a positive impact on the most innovative scale-up businesses, as well as the wider UK economy.”

