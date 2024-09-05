Chair of the VCTA comments on sunset clause extension

Chris Lewis, Chair of the Venture Capital Trust Association (VCTA), has shared his thoughts in response to the Treasury formalising the extension to the sunset clause.

Chris said:

“The extension of the Sunset Clause will be enthusiastically welcomed by VCTA members, the wider VCT & EIS community and entrepreneurs across the UK. Today’s news is the result of continued work across the industry including the VCT Association, the AIC, the BVCA, the EIS Association & Philip Hare & Associates. We thank the Treasury team for their support and for providing this much-needed clarity. The Sunset Clause extension allows VCTs to continue making a positive impact on the most innovative scale-up businesses, as well as the wider UK economy.”