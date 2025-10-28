Charles Stanley selects SS&C Hubwise to make its MPS ranges available to IFAs

Charles Stanley, part of Raymond James Wealth Management, today announces that its Model Portfolio Services (MPS) ranges will now be available to IFAs via the SS&C Hubwise platform.

Charles Stanley’s full suite of MPS ranges will be on the platform. They leverage actively managed asset allocation, globally unconstrained portfolio management and industry expertise, resulting in impressive risk adjusted returns for clients.

Advisers can now access and manage Charles Stanley’s MPS ranges via SS&C Hubwise or via wealthlink, intelliflo’s seamless platform integration with SS&C. The connection between the UK’s leading practice management system, intelliflo office, and SS&C Hubwise will enable over 2,500 advice firms to manage client investment and pension plans in one place, streamlining workflows and enhancing operational efficiency.

Charles Stanley’s MPS ranges are based on a multi-asset approach, which seeks to maintain the optimal mix of globally diversified assets to achieve the optimal investment return for the agreed level of risk. Charles Stanley’s wider investment and research team provides expertise through its centralised investment process.

Tom Hawkins, Head of Intermediary Sales, commented: “We are excited to work with SS&C Hubwise in a new chapter in our long-standing relationship, and to meet growing demand amongst IFAs for access to our MPS ranges via the platform.”

“SS&C Hubwise and intelliflo’s seamless wealthlink integration offer industry-leading technology which could revolutionise the way IFAs interact with investment platforms. Such integrations reduce administrative burdens and drive efficiencies. Not only will this integration improve the experience for IFAs, it will better support them in delivering excellent client outcomes.”

“SS&C Hubwise is the only platform in the market to offer investors access to Charles Stanley’s tailored discretionary fund management proposition. With today’s announcement, we are delighted to extend our relationship to now include Charles Stanley’s model portfolio services range — an expansion driven by demand from the advisers we serve,” said Spencer Baum, head of SS&C Hubwise.

The collaboration underscores both firms’ commitment to delivering technology-enabled investment solutions that simplify platform experiences and empower advisers to serve clients more effectively.