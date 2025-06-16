Choice of savings deals and providers at a record high – Moneyfacts

Meg Bratley

·

Unsplash - 16/06/2026

Moneyfacts UK Savings Trends Treasury Report data shows the quantity of savings products and providers has hit a new record high. Month-on-month average savings rates fell across the spectrum, with variable rates dipping to their lowest levels in almost two years.

Savings market analysis – average rates
 Jun-23Jun-24May-25Jun-25
Average easy access rate2.20%3.12%2.78%2.71%
Average easy access ISA rate2.35%3.31%3.02%2.98%
Average notice rate3.12%4.27%3.78%3.67%
Average notice ISA rate3.07%4.14%3.71%3.55%
Average one-year fixed rate bond4.21%4.59%4.11%4.01%
Average longer-term fixed rate bond*4.22%4.13%3.94%3.90%
Average one-year fixed rate ISA3.96%4.40%4.02%3.94%
Average longer-term fixed rate ISA*4.01%4.04%3.87%3.82%
*Longer-term fixed bonds or ISAs are those with terms over 550 days. Average interest rates based on a £5,000 deposit as at the start of the month.
Source: Moneyfacts Treasury Reports.
Moneyfacts Average Savings Rate
 Jun-23Jun-24May-25Jun-25
Moneyfacts Average Savings Rate3.38%3.89%3.59%3.52%
Calculated from the total of all on-sale, core market, variable and fixed rate savings accounts and Cash ISAs. Standard exclusions apply: Regular savings, children’s accounts, LISAs and JISAs.
Source: Moneyfacts Average Savings Rate.
     
Savings market analysis – product count
 Jun-23Jun-24May-25Jun-25
Number of live savings account options (excluding ISAs)1,4431,4201,5721,596
Number of live ISA options511553616639
Source: Moneyfacts Treasury Reports.

Rachel Springall, Finance Expert at Moneyfacts, said:

“Savers may be encouraged to see the array of providers and overall choice of deals has reached a record high. The steady rise of challenger banks has been a big contributing factor over recent years, and the variety of accounts to land onto the market can be useful for customers who have diverging needs. However, the recent cut to the Bank of England base rate may well dampen such growth in product choice and new rivals, as it has led to cuts to variable savings rates. As a result, the average easy access and notice rates, as well as their cash ISA counterparts, have fallen to their lowest levels in almost two years.

Those savers who prefer to secure a guaranteed return may wish to note the falls to the one-year and longer-term fixed bond and cash ISA rates month-on-month, with all rates apart from the one-year fixed bond, sitting below 4%. The steady repricing of fixed bonds included some that had been on sale for some time, which has led to a rise in the average shelf-life of a bond to 49 days, up from 36 days a month prior. Providers have been monitoring movements in swap rates to gauge future rate expectations, but they must balance cuts or rises against their deposit funding targets.

It is evident that cash ISAs are highly sought after, with the latest statistics from the Bank of England revealing a record monthly high of deposits of around £14bn during April. The noise surrounding cash ISA reforms and the rush of savers looking to protect their hard-earned cash from tax would have been a key influence in the significant deposits. The popularity of cash ISAs is expected to linger, as millions of people are expected to pay higher-rate tax at 40% this tax-year. Thankfully the choice of cash ISAs continues to thrive, reaching a new record high this month. Providers must continue to work hard to support their new and existing customers and savers must ensure they stay within their Personal Savings Allowance (PSA) and take full advantage of their ISA allowance when reviewing their pots or shopping around for a new deal.”

Our website uses cookies to enhance your experience and to help us understand how you interact with our site. Read our full Cookie Policy for more information.