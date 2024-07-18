Committed Capital successfully deploys their first Knowledge-Intensive EIS Fund in three months

Committed Capital Financial Services Limited announces the successful full deployment of its HMRC-approved Committed Capital Knowledge-Intensive EIS Portfolio Service across 7 portfolio companies, within the targeted 3 months, following the close of the fund on 5th April 2024.

The majority of Committed Capital’s investee companies are Knowledge-Intensive and so the launch of their Knowledge-Intensive EIS Fund is a natural progression for the company as it further diversifies its suite of funds, and underscores adviser and investor confidence in our strategic vision and expertise.

Glen Stewart, Head of Business Development, said:

“Our first Knowledge-Intensive EIS Fund represents a logical development for Committed Capital as we develop new products. The strong interest and commitment from advisers and investors reflects their confidence in our approach and the huge growth potential we continue to see in post-revenue growth stage technology companies. Following market feedback from advisers attracted by the simplicity of admin with just one EIS5 certificate, rather than multiple EIS3 certificates, and the targeted rapid deployment, we are excited to announce that we have received HMRC approval for two new KI EIS Funds to bring to market in 2024-25. The funds mirror the investment strategy of our flagship evergreen Growth EIS Portfolio Service launched in late 2014.”

Highlights of the new Knowledge-Intensive EIS Funds:

Committed Capital Knowledge-Intensive EIS Portfolio Service II

Launches: 1st July 2024

Close Date: 30th September 2024

Quick Deployment: Full deployment within 3 months of fund close date (30th December 2024)

Targeted Portfolio: 6 to 8 companies

Minimum Investment: £15,000

Income Tax Relief: Income tax relief can be claimed (subject to investor circumstances) in the same tax year as the Fund closes (2024-25), or carried back to the previous tax year (2023-24)

Committed Capital Knowledge-Intensive EIS Portfolio Service III