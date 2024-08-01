Copia introduces new ‘on platform’ solution as an alternative to cash savings and bank deposits 

Copia Capital Management has launched its new Select: Money Markets Portfolio, offering advisers an attractive, cash-equivalent alternative to traditional cash savings and bank deposits.

The new portfolio invests in a diversified, blended range of institutional Money Market funds, which in turn invest across various Money Market instruments and geographies. The portfolio is fully liquid, allowing daily transactions, both in or out, and the underlying funds offer competitive rates, without the downside of lock-in periods. The portfolio currently yields 5.3% gross, and OCF, transaction costs and the DFM fee are just 20bp in total, giving a net yield of 5.1%.

Tony Hicks, Head of Sales at Copia, said “With cash returns currently looking attractive, there’s been a recent trend of advisers’ clients to take money off platform and put it into higher-rate accounts, typically with restrictive lock-in periods. Our Select: Money Markets Portfolio offers a cost-effective alternative ‘safe haven’, helping advisers retain oversight of this money and avoiding the risk of it moving off platform and not coming back under advice.”

Tony Hicks and Joanne Benson, Copia’s Head of Investments, will be introducing the new portfolio at a webinar on 7 August 2024 at 10am. They will look at the construction and blending of the portfolio; attributes of different Money Market instruments being used by fund managers; risk management features; and the practical applications of the portfolio.

For further details and to secure a spot, please register for the launch webinar: Webinar Registration – Zoom