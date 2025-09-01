CPD Accreditation confirmed for EIS Association national roadshow

CPD Accreditation has been confirmed for the Enterprise Investment Scheme Association (EISA)’s nationwide ‘Ready, Steady, Grow!’ series.

The roadshow brings together Wealth Managers, IFAs, advisers, investors, and SMEs to raise awareness of the Enterprise Investment Scheme (EIS), and provides attendees with an important opportunity to learn more about this Government scheme which Rachel Reeves recently extended for 10 years. It also means professionals attending ‘Ready, Steady, Grow!’ events will be able to count the sessions towards their CPD hours.

The 2025 series launches in Edinburgh on the 16th of September, with 15 events scheduled across the UK, including Birmingham, Newcastle, Belfast, Swansea, and more. Each event features industry experts, entrepreneurs, and investors, providing advisers with valuable insights into how the EIS can support clients, particularly in relation to changes to CGT and IHT policy.

Christiana Stewart-Lockhart, Director General of EISA, said: “Our Ready, Steady, Grow! series has now been formally CPD-Accredited. This is a great opportunity to come to a free event to learn about these important schemes and how you and your clients can benefit from them. The educational focus of these events ensures that professionals engaging with EIS through our sessions can also progress their professional development. Awareness of EIS and SEIS remains too low outside of London, despite the schemes supporting innovation and growth in companies such as Deliveroo and Revolut. By expanding the series into five new cities this year, we’re making sure more advisers, investors, and entrepreneurs across the country can benefit from these opportunities.”

Explore agendas, discover the speakers and register for your closest city here.