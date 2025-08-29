Deepbridge Capital and RSM UK launch Autumn Tax Planning Masterclass series

Venture capital investment manager Deepbridge Capital is pleased to announce the launch of its Autumn 2025 Tax Planning Masterclass series, in partnership with leading audit, tax and consulting firm RSM UK. These live, in-person events will take place in Chester and Liverpool, offering financial advisers a timely opportunity to gain practical insights into the evolving tax landscape.

Designed to equip advisers with actionable strategies, these sessions will help support clients through a period of significant fiscal change. With the Autumn 2024 Budget introducing reforms to Inheritance Tax and Business Relief, the need for informed, forward-thinking planning has never been greater.

What to Expect

Each CPD-accredited session will feature a dynamic agenda, including:

Macroeconomic insights from a special guest speaker on global and UK trends affecting financial planning

RSM UK on the evolving tax landscape and why “Rachel Reeves is an IFA’s best salesperson”

Deepbridge Capital on the role of tax-efficient investments in modern financial planning

Panel discussion featuring Deepbridge, RSM, and guest experts

Networking opportunities over breakfast and coffee

Whether you’re looking to refresh your knowledge or gain new perspectives, these masterclasses will provide clear, practical guidance to strengthen your client advice.

Event Details

Chester:

Wednesday, 24th September 2025

9.00 am – 12.30 pm

RSM Office, One City Place, Queens Rd, Chester CH1 3BQ

Registration: https://www.deepbridgecapital.com/events/tax-planning-masterclass-chester-event/

Liverpool:

Wednesday, 1st October 2025

9.00 am – 12.30 pm

RSM Office, 20 Chapel St, Liverpool L3 9AG

Registration https://www.deepbridgecapital.com/events/tax-planning-masterclass-liverpool-event