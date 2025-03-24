Deepbridge Capital appoints new Marketing Manager

Leading venture capital investment manager Deepbridge Capital has announced the appointment of Carol O’Gorman as Marketing Manager. This strategic addition to the leadership team underscores Deepbridge’s commitment to enhancing its market presence and supporting the growth of innovative companies.

Carol joins the wider operations and marketing team at Deepbridge, bringing a wealth of experience within marketing and sales across a variety of B2B sectors. In this role, she will be responsible for developing and executing marketing strategies that align with Deepbridge’s mission to provide effective investment solutions and support high-growth technology and life sciences companies.

Carol O’Gorman

With approximately £300m of assets under management, Deepbridge specialises in tax-efficient investments, offering multi-award-winning products including the Deepbridge Life Sciences EIS, Deepbridge Technology Growth EIS, Deepbridge Estate Planning Service, and Deepbridge Protect.

To date, Deepbridge has supported spinouts from 17 different universities, and over the past two years, more than 90% of Deepbridge’s investments have been outside of London, supporting innovators across England, Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland. As part of this commitment to regional investing, in November 2024 Deepbridge launched the UK Innovation Seed Fund to deploy Seed Enterprise Investment Scheme capital within regional start-up ecosystems across the UK.

Andrew Aldridge, Chief Operating Officer at Deepbridge Capital, commented:

“I am delighted to welcome Carol to the Deepbridge team. With Carol’s extensive experience and proven track record, we are confident that she will play a pivotal role in

advancing our marketing initiatives, strengthening our relationships with stakeholders, and delivering the exciting projects we have planned. Clear communication, exemplary customer service, and innovative product development are central to how we operate, and Carol shares this vision for our future. This appointment reflects Deepbridge’s ongoing dedication to investing in top talent to drive the company’s success and deliver value to its stakeholders.”

Carol O’Gorman added:

“I’m excited to join Deepbridge Capital at a time of dynamic growth within a truly exciting industry. As we continue to support pioneering businesses, my focus is on strengthening our brand, enhancing communication with advisers and investors, and ensuring our message reflects the impact and opportunities we create. I have already been warmly welcomed by the Deepbridge team.”