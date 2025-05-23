Deepbridge completes the Yorkshire Three Peaks in support of Clatterbridge Cancer Charity

On Saturday, 17th May 2025, a team of ten from Chester-headquartered Deepbridge Capital successfully took on the iconic Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge in support of Clatterbridge Cancer Charity.

This demanding 24-mile circular route, covering the majestic peaks of Pen-y-Ghent, Whernside, and Ingleborough in the heart of the Yorkshire Dales, tested the team’s endurance as they hiked through some of the region’s most scenic and rugged landscapes, all to raise vital funds for people living with cancer.

Every step of the journey honoured the more than 100,000 individuals currently affected by cancer across Merseyside and Cheshire. These individuals, their families, and their communities continue to benefit from the life-saving work of Clatterbridge Cancer Charity – one of the UK’s leading cancer centres. The charity supports over 2.4 million people through a unique network of treatment and support services and has committed £5 million towards cancer research over five years at The Clatterbridge Cancer Centre.

Deepbridge, a venture capital investment manager, has 29 team members based out of their Chester headquarters, and manages Enterprise Investment Scheme, Seed Enterprise Investment Scheme and Business Relief tax efficient investment funds.

Reflecting on the challenge, Ian Warwick, Managing Partner at Deepbridge, said:

“I’m so proud of the Deepbridge team, who took on this brutal challenge on one of the hottest days of the year, in aid of a great local charity with which we have close personal links. The work the Clatterbridge Cancer Charity does is hugely important, and it was a no brainer for us to support them as our chosen charity for this year’s Deepbridge Challenge. If anybody thought this was going to be a gentle stroll in the countryside, they would be sadly mistaken, and the team did brilliantly to complete it. Yet again I am reminded that our awesome people are the heart of Deepbridge.” .”

Louise Burton, who was part of the Deepbridge team, added:

“This was the hardest Deepbridge Challenge we have undertaken to date, but the views were stunning and the knowledge that we were supporting a great charity drove us forward.”

Sam Sanderson, Corporate Fundraising Manager at Clatterbridge Cancer Charity, shared ahead of the event:

“We are so grateful to the team at Deepbridge for taking on this challenge. It is thanks to them, and all those who fundraise for our charity, that we are able to help support the one in two people affected by cancer in our region.”

The Deepbridge Challenge is more than a physical feat – it’s a powerful demonstration of the team’s ongoing commitment to community, compassion, and the incredible work being carried out by Clatterbridge every day.

Your support can help make a real difference. To Donate, please visit: https://www.justgiving.com/page/deepbridge-challenge-2025 To learn more about the challenge, visit: www.deepbridgechallenge.co.uk