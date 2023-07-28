Defaqto Acquires MICAP to Lead the Market in Tax-Advantaged Investment Products

Defaqto, the UK’s most trusted source of financial product and market intelligence, has acquired MICAP from Indagate Group to extend its reach from multi-asset, single strategy and MPS investment products into tax-advantaged products.

MICAP is the recognised market leader in the provision of independent research and advice tools on tax-advantaged products. It provides a platform that links together over 1,000 IFA firms to a range of VCT, EIS, SEIS and Business Relief products, accompanied with clear, independent information, digital application forms and post-investment consolidated reporting.

This acquisition enables Defaqto to expand and deepen relationships within both the investment management and financial advice communities, adding enhanced scale and IP to the business. It will also draw on resources from across Fintel Plc to improve product design and distribution in this area of the market, thereby helping more IFAs select the most suitable tax-advantaged investment products for their clients, enhancing outcomes.

Commenting on the purchase, John Milliken, CEO at Defaqto, said: “It is great to be able to extend our proposition into a new area of the investment market. There is strong adjacency in terms of products and customers and strong cultural alignment, which makes this an excellent fit for both organisations. Working with the industry we have raised the bar for Defaqto Engage every year, delivering better features and improving value for over 30% of the adviser market. We have been impressed with the quality of MICAP’s proposition and with the acquisition we look forward to building new relationships and investing further in supporting IFAs across the financial planning process.”

Andrew Marris, Founder of MICAP and director, Indagate Group, said: “I am thrilled that MICAP has been acquired by Defaqto. From the inception of MICAP, our team has been dedicated to becoming the go-to place for advisers on tax-advantaged investments, and it is with great pleasure that we join forces with Defaqto to continue this journey. Together with Fintel, their reputation for excellence and commitment to innovation align perfectly with our core values, and I firmly believe that this acquisition will create exciting opportunities for our valued customers, employees, and stakeholders alike.”