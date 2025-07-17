Defaqto reveals top 10 recommended MPS investments to end of Q2 2025  

Defaqto has identified the top 10 most recommended platform managed portfolio solutions (MPS) by value to the end of Q2 2025.

The findings are from Defaqto’s whole of market data which includes more than 18,000 funds, 3,000 DFM MPS portfolios, platforms and products.

The data drawn from Defaqto Engage – the adviser research software used by more than 30% of advisers in the UK to help their clients make smarter financial decisions – denotes the most popular managed portfolio solutions chosen through the research software, by a representational cross section of the UK financial adviser market, excluding recommendations made by vertically integrated distribution networks.

Rank Proposition Name Position end Q1 2025 Movement up / down % Share of Top 10 Defaqto MPS Comparator * Defaqto Individual Diamond Rating ** 1 Tatton Core Balanced 2 +1 16.73 Cautious 5 2 Tatton Core Active 1 -1 13.15 Balanced 5 3 Timeline 0.09% Tracker – 80 12 +9 10.34 Adventurous – 4 Quilter WealthSelect Managed Blend 6 6 +2 9.59 Cautious 5 5 ebi Vantage Earth 60 3 -2 9.35 Balanced 5 6 Timeline 0.09% Tracker – 60 13 +7 8.60 Balanced – 7 Tatton Tracker Balanced 10 +3 8.42 Cautious 5 8 Tatton Core Aggressive 4 -4 8.16 Growth 5 9 Tatton Tracker Aggressive 15 +6 7.89 Growth 5 10 Tatton Core Cautious 7 -3 7.77 Cautious 4

Defaqto MPS Comparator is derived based on historic risk adjusted returns

Calculated at end of September 2024 using five years of discrete performance.

Andy Parsons, Head of Investment & Protection at Defaqto, commented:

“The top 10 for the first half of 2025, has very much become the Tatton show, as they dominate with six of their propositions occupying positions in the top 10. As a percentage share of new business recommendations across the top 10, Tatton achieved 62.12% compared to 37.88% for the other four propositions. Interestingly though, the combined percentage share for the top 2 which have remained the same since Q1 albeit switching positions, has fallen from 34.32% down to 29.88%.

Having sat top of the table at the end of 2024 and again for Q1 2025, the Tatton Core Active has finally been de-throned by its sister proposition, the Tatton Core Balanced. The latter’s percentage share within the top 10 has increased by 81 bps since the end of Q1 2025, however the Core Active has fallen by 525 bps. Not content with attaining the top two places, Tatton have also swept positions seven to 10.

Overall, there were three new entrants within the top 10 to the end of June, as the Timeline 0.09% Tracker-80 jumped up nine places from the previous quarter to come in third place, whilst one of its sister portfolios, the Timeline 0.09% Tracker-60, swept into sixth place, up seven places from the end of Q1. The final new entrant was the Tatton Tracker Aggressive which had moved up six places to ninth.

When comparing to the end of Q1 2025, it is noticeable that the percentage share of the top 10 for sixth to tenth place has increased significantly from 35.86% to 40.84%. It will be interesting to see if this increase remains in place by the end of Q3 and what conclusions can start to be drawn from this.

Undoubtedly, the first quarter of 2025 was shrouded by the dark looming clouds of global tariffs and volatility this created within the markets, albeit these began to be appeased as deferrals of the measures until July were announced. As we’ve moved through the second quarter, calm appears to have remained across the majority of global markets even in the face of global tensions in the Middle East and the continuing Ukrainian conflict. As we enter the third quarter, it appears that the rhetoric around tariffs is beginning to rear its ugly head again, albeit with signs of a very different tone and stance as global economies start to explore new trade opportunities without the need for the US.

Value for money, transparency of costs and assessment of value have been at the forefront of the regulator’s mind in recent years, impacting both advisers and investment providers. Well documented, structured and researched CIPs and CRPs unquestionably aid advisers particularly when utilising a collection of MPS propositions from dominant providers. The challenge for advisers however is to ensure that blending more than one proposition from the same provider, doesn’t create over exposure to a handful of underlying investments.

For many, the MPS arena still retains an air of opaqueness when compared to the likes of traditional multi-asset, creating difficulties for advisers when attempting to undertake research and due diligence. The FCA announcing back in late February it would be taking a much closer look into this arena, will hopefully ensure greater transparency for advisers as well as addressing the issues DFM providers face when trying to rebalance their respective propositions across the multitude of platforms.”

The MPS data is drawn from Defaqto Engage – recognised by advisers as a trusted source of financial product and market intelligence, with recommendations of £50bn annually going through the system. Engage consolidates all the information advisers need into one software solution, providing a comprehensive holistic service. It gives advisers the power to model a client’s financial objectives, capture risk profiles, conduct investment research, and oversee client reviews – all from one place.

More information about Defaqto Engage can be found at www.defaqto.com/solutions/engage