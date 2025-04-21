Defaqto reveals top 10 recommended Multi-Asset investment solutions in Q1 2025  

Defaqto, one of the UK’s most trusted sources of financial product and market intelligence, has identified the top 10 most recommended Multi-Asset investment solutions by value for Q1 2025.

The results are in, and as at the end of Q1 2025, the most recommended multi-asset solution remains as the HSBC Global Strategy Balanced fund, with its stablemate the HSBC Global Strategy Dynamic fund jumping one place to give HSBC the sweep of the top two places. The data is drawn from Defaqto Engage; the adviser research software used by more than 30% of advisers in the UK to help their clients make smarter financial decisions. It depicts the most popular multi-asset funds chosen through the research software, by a representational cross section of the UK financial adviser market, excluding recommendations made by vertically integrated distribution networks.

Hot on the heels of the HSBC funds in third and fourth places are the Vanguard LifeStrategy 60% Equity fund and its fellow stablemate with a higher equity content the LifeStrategy 80% Equity fund.

Interestingly, as an overall percentage share of the value of new business attained by the top 10, HSBC achieved 37.4% up from 31.8% as at the end of 2024, whilst Vanguard achieved 26.5% down from 30.7% at the end of 2024. As the table below shows, the four multi-asset propositions across these two dominant providers account for just shy of two thirds of the total new business value across the top 10.

Aside from the prominence and dominance at the top end, there were three brand new entrants into the top 10, in the shape of the CT Universal MAP Growth, Orbis OEIC Global Balanced and the CT Universal MAP Balanced, attaining fifth, sixth and eighth respectively.

The remaining three positions within the top 10 of seventh, nineth and tenth, were taken by three regular stalwarts of the top 10, namely the BNY Mellon Multi-Asset Balanced fund, the Artemis Monthly Distribution fund and the Royal London Sustainable World Trust.

Rank Proposition Name Position end of 2024 Movement up/down % Share of Top 10 1 HSBC Global Strategy Balanced 1 – 19.5 2 HSBC Global Strategy Dynamic 3 +1 17.9 3 Vanguard LifeStrategy 60% Equity 4 +1 14.1 4 Vanguard LifeStrategy 80% Equity 2 -2 12.4 5 CT Universal MAP Growth 17 +12 7.1 6 Orbis OEIC Global Balanced 13 +7 6.3 7 BNY Mellon Multi-Asset Balanced 6 -1 6.2 8 CT Universal MAP Balanced 14 +6 5.9 9 Artemis Monthly Distribution 5 -4 5.2 10 Royal London Sustainable World Trust 10 – 4.9

Andy Parsons, Insight Manager (Funds & DFM) at Defaqto, commented:

“The debate around whether the answer should be Multi-Asset or MPS will continue to rage, with advisers having to make the decision on which to include within their respective CIP and/or CRPs. We firmly believe that they both can co-exist and is very much dependent on an individual clients’ personal circumstances. And whilst there is an abundance of choice within the multi-asset marketplace for advisers to choose from, as the table above denotes, the top 10 constituents generally remained fairly consistent, with any new entrant having always been on the periphery of the top 10.”

Defaqto Engage consolidates all the information advisers need into one software solution, providing a comprehensive holistic service. It gives advisers the power to model a client’s financial objectives, capture risk profiles, conduct investment research, and oversee client reviews – all from one place.

Powered by Defaqto’s data, including more than 18,000 funds, 2,900 DFM MPS portfolios, platforms and products, Defaqto Engage is recognised by advisers as a trusted source of financial product and market intelligence. Recommendations of £50bn annually go through the system.

More information about Defaqto Engage can be found at www.defaqto.com/solutions/engage