DIY Britain: 10 home repairs Brits struggle with most – from clogged toilets to changing bulbs

Almost half (45%) of UK homeowners admit to lacking sufficient savings for unexpected home repairs, with the average surprise bill² landing at a hefty £562.

So in an attempt to save money, many homeowners turn to DIY repairs. However, these can sometimes lead to pricier problems if not done correctly. In fact, botched DIY jobs are costing Brits around £446 million annually. A third of homeowners are shelling out up to £200 each time to remedy their DIY disasters.

But which are the most popular DIY tasks Brits are tackling? Experts at Confused.com Energy analysed search data to find which at-home repairs people are looking for the most. Their experts are also offering tips and insights on potential pitfalls to avoid before your next DIY project.

Key findings:

Brits are most troubled by clogged toilets, with average monthly searches for “how to unblock toilet” approaching 34,000

A leaking tap can waste the equivalent of eight kettles of water every day

Changing light bulbs ranks among top 10 DIY tasks UK homeowners struggle with the most

DIY Britain: 10 common home repairs Brits struggle to fix

Rank DIY query Average repair cost Average monthly search volume in the UK 1 How to unblock toilet £30 – £60 33,950 2 How to bleed a radiator £80 – £100 26,100 3 How to unblock a sink £50 – £70 12,450 4 How to lay a patio £550 – £4,600 (for patio installation) 7,400 5 How to fix a leaking tap £50 – £100 (for tap replacement) 6,450 6 How to unblock a drain £70 – £200 6,400 7 How to wire a light switch £100 (for light replacement) 6,100 8 How to fix boiler £100 – £500 4,250 9 How to wire a plug £75 (for installing plug sockets) 3,700 10 How to change a light bulb – 3,500

For the complete data of all 25 queries analysed, please click here. Average repair costs were sourced from My Job Quote.

Clogged toilets are the most head-scratching DIY dilemma for British homeowners. The query “how to unblock a toilet” racked up a jaw-dropping 33,950 searches each month. For a simple fix, use your trusty plunger.If you don’t have one, try pouring hot water into the bowl until it’s half full. Then mix in an equal part mixture of baking soda and vinegar as the fizzing reaction can help loosen the clog.

However, toilet woes don’t end there for homeowners with running toilets also ranking as a top DIY headache, coming in 11th place (3,450 monthly Google searches). A running toilet can waste around 216 litres of water⁵ per hour (equivalent to 24 flushes) and drive up your bills.

Confused.com Energy, commented:

“If you’re facing persistent issues like a constantly running toilet or stubborn clogs, it’s a sign to call in a professional to accurately diagnose the root cause of the problem – whether it’s a malfunctioning fill valve or a damaged flapper – and provide a durable solution. Professional repairs not only address the immediate issue but also help prevent future complications, ultimately saving you both time and money in the long run.”

With an astounding 26,100 monthly searches, “how to bleed a radiator” emerges as the second most baffling DIY task for UK homeowners. Radiators should be bled once a year, ideally in autumn before winter sets in to ensure your heating system functions effectively. Noticeable noises like clanging or gurgling when the central heating is on or cold patches on your radiator are both common signs your radiator needs bleeding. To expel trapped air, use a radiator key or screwdriver to slowly turn the bleed valve anti-clockwise, allowing the hot water to flow smoothly again.

“Energy prices are expected to rise in the run-up to winter, reversing recent declines. Inefficient radiators not only struggle to provide consistent heat but also force your boiler to work harder to reach the desired temperature, leading to unnecessary energy consumption and higher bills. To improve efficiency and minimise residual heat, start by bleeding radiators furthest from the boiler and work your way towards it. For multi-storey homes, begin with ground floor radiators and move upstairs.”

The third most troubling DIY task for Brits is unblocking a sink with 12,450 monthly searches for solutions on Google. Then “how to lay a patio” takes fourth, accumulating around 7,400 monthly searches. Although tackling a patio project yourself can be cost-effective and fulfilling, it requires specialised skills. You also risk achieving subpar results and incurring costly errors without the proper expertise.

“An additional consideration is the lack of protection when you DIY your own patio. There are no warranties to cover potential issues from faulty installation or material defects. Moreover, while planning permission is generally not required for ground-level patios smaller than five square metres, exceptions may apply for larger projects. Consulting a professional or local authority is vital to ensure compliance with all relevant regulations and avoid complications such as having to undo work or facing fines.”

“How to fix a leaking tap” rounds off the top five most searched DIY queries, garnering 6,450 monthly searches. An unchecked leak needs to be addressed quickly too. This can waste up to 13.6 litres⁷ of water daily – equivalent to filling and discarding eight kettles. Identifying the source of the leak will help you determine which parts are faulty. Generally though, the washer needs replacing if water is dripping from the spout; and a valve O-ring requires replacement if the leak occurs beneath the handle.

Several electrical home repairs rank among the top ten, highlighting Brits’ lack of confidence in handling electrical fixes. These range from wiring a light switch (6,100 monthly searches), a plug (3,700 monthly searches) to basic tasks like changing a light bulb (3,500 monthly searches).

“Minor repairs and replacements like swapping out old wires or installing additional sockets are generally safe for DIYers with the right precautions. However, it’s important to note that by law, DIY electrical work is prohibited in bathrooms, kitchens or outdoor areas. These tasks must be performed by registered electricians.”