EIS Association celebrates 2025 Award Winners at the House of Lords 

The Enterprise Investment Scheme Association (EISA) has announced the winners of the 2025 EISA Awards at the House of Lords, Westminster.

Celebrating the very best in the Enterprise Investment Scheme (EIS) and Seed Enterprise Investment Scheme (SEIS) ecosystem, the awards bring together entrepreneurs, investors, legal experts and financial advisers and more to recognise the excellence made possible by the schemes.

Winners were selected by an independent panel of expert judges based on impact, innovation, and contributions to the EIS and SEIS community.

Christiana Stewart-Lockhart, Director General of the EISA, commented, “This year’s entries were some of the most impressive we’ve ever seen. From cutting-edge healthcare solutions to sustainable technologies and next-gen AI applications, our winners exemplify the energy, innovation and excellence at the heart of the EIS and SEIS ecosystem. I’m continually inspired by the work of our members, and it’s a privilege to celebrate their achievements. Congratulations to all our finalists and winners. You are building the future of the UK economy, one bold idea at a time.”

EIS and SEIS are instrumental in promoting innovation and supporting the growth of early-stage companies in the UK, as the nominees proved. The Awards were a testament to the remarkable talent and tremendous achievement within the UK startup community.

The EIS and SEIS have helped to ensure that the UK is one of the best places in the world to start a business. The jobs created, innovations spurred and economic growth driven by these schemes highlight their immense importance.

This year’s winners include startups and investors working in a broad range of areas — from improving healthcare, replacing polluting microplastics to using AI to support learning and future skill development.

The EIS Association congratulates all the winners and looks forward to their continued success and contributions to the EIS and SEIS ecosystem.

The 2025 EISA Awards winners are as follows:

Best EIS Investment Manager 2025: Par Equity

Best SEIS Investment Manager 2025: Haatch and SFC Capital

Best New Fund Manager 2025: Araya Ventures

EISA Impact Award 2025: Committed Capital

Best Financial Planner 2025: Clear Solutions Wealth and Tax Management Ltd

Best Tax Adviser 2025: Philip Hare & Associates

Best Legal/Regulatory Adviser 2025: SeedLegals

Best Accountant 2025: Wilson Partners

Best SEIS Investee Company 2025: Peripear

Best EIS Investee Company 2025: Naturbeads

Entrepreneur of the Year 2025: Husayn Kassai (Quench.ai)

Lord Flight Rising Star Award 2025: Jessica Baker (Symvan Capital)

Diversity Champion 2025: Jenson Ventures

Ecosystem Champion 2025: Par Equity and SeedLegals