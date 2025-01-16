Enterprise Investment Scheme (EIS) & Seed Enterprise Investment Scheme (SEIS) | Annual Report 2025

Welcome to the Tax Efficient Investment Report series 2025, the fourth in GBI Magazine’s annual series of focused reports on the tax efficient sector. The 2025 series will cover EIS/SEIS, VCTs and BR/IHT in three parts over the next few weeks and will then be combined into our annual Tax Efficient Investment Report 2025.

Researched and written by leading Compliance Consultant Tony Catt, the report is designed to provide a detailed overview of each funding area, offering crucial insights for those considering investment advice for clients as part of a diversified portfolio.

We kick off the series with an in-depth look at the Enterprise Investment Scheme (EIS) & Seed Enterprise Investment Scheme (SEIS), exploring what these schemes are, how they compare, and the benefits they offer to clients and individual investors. We also address the risks associated with SEIS and EIS investments, especially in light of Consumer Duty regulations. Additionally, we cover exclusive insights from industry leaders, including Blackfinch Ventures, Parkwalk Advisors and SFC Capital.

If you experience any technical difficulties accessing the content or if you have any queries, please contact dan.wills@ifamagazine.com