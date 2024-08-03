Exposing the truth: Top 10 cybersecurity myths busted!

We’re witnessing an explosion of cybersecurity solutions and AI-powered software designed to combat the increasingly sophisticated threats posed by scammers and cybercriminals.

Official figures from the UK Government reveal an alarming 69% of large businesses suffered a security breach over the most recent 12-month period, placing data and sensitive information at severe risk. Not only that, but a mere 38% of UK companies are confident in the strength of their cyber defences despite greater levels of investment than ever before.

While our knowledge of cybersecurity is improving all the time, a multitude of myths remain, and it can be difficult to decipher the truth about cybercrime. Now, IT experts from Surrey, ramsac, have launched a myth-busting drive to debunk the 10 most common cybersecurity misconceptions in 2024.

1. “I use lots of cybersecurity tools so I’m fully protected”

Adopting cybersecurity software both at home and in the workplace is hugely beneficial, but simply having more and more tools doesn’t make your data safer. The most important thing is to introduce the right tools and solutions that align with your wider cybersecurity strategy and fully integrate with your system.

However, having robust protection is only one piece of the puzzle. Imagine having multiple security measures on your house—locks, alarms, cameras—but not knowing what to do when the burglar alarm goes off. The same principle applies to cybersecurity. Without a mechanism to respond to attacks, even the best tools can fall short. A comprehensive cybersecurity strategy must include a plan for monitoring, detecting, and responding to threats effectively. This is where services like ramsac secure+ come into play, ensuring that when an alert is triggered, there is a clear, decisive action to neutralize the threat and protect your data.

Relying solely on tools without understanding their capabilities and weaknesses, or without a response plan, could create gaps in your defences that hackers will exploit. It’s not just about prevention, but also about preparedness and response.

2. “Cybersecurity software slows everything down”

Another myth often peddled is that cybersecurity tools interrupt workflow and slow systems down. The source of this widely-held misconception is likely to have been the poor implementation and adoption of cybersecurity software rather than challenges with the tools themselves.

When security tools are implemented properly across a network, they should have no detrimental effect on users’ productivity and their ability to perform their jobs in a safe and secure manner.

3. “My password’s so strong that no hacker can crack it”

A strong password containing at least 8 characters and a mixture of letters, numbers, and characters has clear benefits to all users. However, it isn’t enough to keep your data safe in isolation, and research has shown that until recently the glaringly obvious ‘123456’ was still the most common password in the UK.

A more robust approach is to add another level of security when logging into any network, account, or device that would make it harder for cybercriminals to breach. For instance, multi-factor authentication (MFA) requires users to verify their identity with multiple layers of authentication such as a password, one-time code, and biometric fingerprint scan. That way, if a malicious actor gains access to a user’s device, they won’t be able to complete the MFA process and their access will be blocked.

4. “I can spot phishing scams a mile away”

Gone are the days when all phishing scams were easy to detect by their atrocious spelling, dodgy URLs, and exaggerated offers. Today’s phishing scams are much more sophisticated and even use AI to make them appear more convincing. In fact, a recent study found that 79% of UK companies and 83% of charities experienced a phishing attack over a 12-month period.

Aside from phishing emails, some of the latest tactics used by hackers include QR phishing scams, SIM swapping, and other social engineering tricks designed to con users into handing over sensitive information like their bank details. Effective cybersecurity training will help users become more aware of emerging phishing threats and avoid becoming a victim.

5. “I don’t own a computer, I can’t be hacked”

Computers are no longer the only focus for cybercriminals, so the fact you don’t own one doesn’t mean your data is safe. From laptops to smartphones, every modern device connected to the internet is vulnerable to a cyberattack if it hasn’t been protected in the right way.

Hackers and scammers will look for weaknesses in the security of any device including tablets, routers, and even smart TVs. In that sense, it has never been more important for businesses and individuals to ensure all endpoints are secure.

6. “I don’t have a company device, only my own”

With more than 70% of employees storing sensitive work information on their personal phones, it’s no surprise that these devices have become prime targets for phishing attacks.

Personal phones tend to lack the same level of security as company-owned devices, leaving any sensitive work data they hold at high risk. Implementing tighter safety measures such as device encryption, multi-factor authentication, and regular security audits provides employees with far greater protection against the threat of attack.

7. “Cybersecurity is only a threat for large organisations”

There is a damaging myth that cyberattacks only happen to large organisations. This simply is not true, and the reality is that SMEs often have lower cybersecurity controls which makes them a soft target for malicious actors looking to hack into systems and steal sensitive data.

Latest figures reveal that more than 1.5 million UK businesses reported some form of cyberattack in 2023 at a staggering cost of £30.5 billion. Of this, the steepest rise in victims involved small companies with 11-50 employees, rising by 42% between 2019 and 2023.

8. “Cyber threats are only external”

The notion that cyberattacks only come from external sources is another myth and ignores the danger of insider threats and human error. From disgruntled employees to malicious software and employee mistakes, 44% of data breaches originate from inside a corporation.

Businesses can mitigate the risk of insider threats and tighten their cybersecurity defences by introducing strict access controls for all users, provide regular security training, and scan for suspicious employee activity using the latest AI-driven cybersecurity solutions.

9. “Antivirus software is enough to protect my data”

While antivirus software has its benefits, you cannot rely on it exclusively to defend your data from cyber threats. That’s because it can only protect against malware and viruses that are already known, and not evolving threats such as zero-day exploits and sophisticated malware designed to evade detection.

Businesses can improve their cybersecurity by adopting a layered approach incorporating firewalls, the latest AI-powered detection software, email filtering tools, effective patch management, and regular training to protect against an ever-increasing number of threat sources.

10. “We have a large cybersecurity department”

The size of your cybersecurity team doesn’t mean you’re better protected against a cyberattack. Having a large security workforce isn’t a solution in itself, but requires a combination of other factors such as effective technology, failsafe processes, and a skilled workforce.

Robust cybersecurity is an ongoing operation that requires continuous monitoring, tweaking, and adapting to the latest emerging threats. Despite this, around 50% of UK companies lack basic cybersecurity skills.

All in all, an array of cybersecurity myths exist that threaten to leave your company or personal data at high risk of a damaging attack. However, with the right cybersecurity software, robust processes, and cyber awareness training, you can strengthen your defences against these ever-evolving threats.