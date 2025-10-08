FE fundinfo launches Nexus AI, simplifying data and compliance across the investment industry

FE fundinfo, a leading financial data company connecting the investment industry across the UK, Europe and Asia Pacific, today announced the launch of Nexus AI, its purpose-built AI enablement layer designed to empower asset managers and financial advisers.

Nexus AI is embedded within the Nexus platform, drawing on the advanced capabilities of recently acquired Lunar AI to streamline processes and bespoke investment workflows. It transforms essential tasks, from compliance checks and research to documentation and client servicing, into secure, connected workflows that minimise risk, save time and surface actionable insights.

Solving complexity with connected, intelligent workflows

Asset managers face mounting operational and regulatory demands. According to FE fundinfo’s research, nearly 90% report that they must deliver fund data faster and more accurately, 37% cite regulatory document production as the most resource-intensive process, and 46% identify legacy systems as the biggest barrier to efficiency.

The suite of tools launched with Nexus AI directly addresses these challenges by embedding AI-powered insight and automation securely into the Nexus workflows, delivering faster data verification, data management and regulatory document creation and validation, freeing teams to focus on growth, innovation and strategy. Key features include:

Document Inspector: Automatically checks documents against 600+ UK CCI rules, reducing compliance risks, streamlining document comparison and providing early visibility into upcoming regulatory requirements

Automatically checks documents against 600+ UK CCI rules, reducing compliance risks, streamlining document comparison and providing early visibility into upcoming regulatory requirements Conversational UI: Allows managers to easily and efficiently query markets, competitors, Nexus data and internal documents in natural language, accelerating tasks while keeping all activity secure within Nexus

Allows managers to easily and efficiently query markets, competitors, Nexus data and internal documents in natural language, accelerating tasks while keeping all activity secure within Nexus Smart Notifications: Help reduce risks by automatically flagging missing data, queries and market changes, helping managers stay accurate, proactive and compliant

Help reduce risks by automatically flagging missing data, queries and market changes, helping managers stay accurate, proactive and compliant AI Search and LLM Tools: Unify data across filings, fund datasets and internal documents to surface insights faster, improving decision-making and saving valuable time

Unify data across filings, fund datasets and internal documents to surface insights faster, improving decision-making and saving valuable time Platform Assistant: Simplifies onboarding, reduces training requirements and ensures consistent AI processes are adopted across teams

Reducing operational risk, improving efficiency

On average, 61% of advisers spend over 20% of each client meeting collecting or updating data, roughly 12 minutes lost per hour-long session, plus another hour rekeying data across systems, affecting both efficiency and data integrity. Streamlined workflows help mitigate operational risks, including inaccurate data capture and incomplete records.

For financial advisers, Nexus AI offers a suite of tools designed to reduce administrative burden, enabling more time for client engagement and strategic advice. Key features include:

Meeting Agent: Automatically joins and transcribes client meetings, saving 30–60 minutes per session and enabling advisers to focus on engagement

Automatically joins and transcribes client meetings, saving 30–60 minutes per session and enabling advisers to focus on engagement AI-Powered Reporting: Transforms meeting transcripts into adaptable client recaps and next-step documents using prompt-driven templates

Transforms meeting transcripts into adaptable client recaps and next-step documents using prompt-driven templates Integrated Workflow Layer: Connects actions across FE CashCalc, FE Analytics, meetings and FE fundinfo’s trusted datasets, unifying fragmented tools into one intelligent workflow

Connects actions across FE CashCalc, FE Analytics, meetings and FE fundinfo’s trusted datasets, unifying fragmented tools into one intelligent workflow Smart Data Capture: Extracts key client information from meeting transcripts and maps it directly intoFE CashCalc, eliminating double entry and improving data accuracy

Extracts key client information from meeting transcripts and maps it directly intoFE CashCalc, eliminating double entry and improving data accuracy Embedded Daily Toolkit: Works seamlessly with FE CashCalcand existing adviser workflows to support scalable growth and operational efficiency

Liam Healy, CEO at FE fundinfo, commented:

“The investment industry is at a pivotal moment. For too long, professionals have been constrained by fragmented systems and manual processes. Nexus AI is our answer – a bold step forward that reimagines how investment decisions are made. By weaving trusted data, compliance and intelligence into everyday workflows, we’re empowering firms to move faster, think smarter and serve clients better. This is more than technology, it’s a new way of working, built for the future of investing.”

Adam Graham, Global Head of Product at FE fundinfo, added:

“Asset managers and financial advisers are under constant pressure to deliver greater results while navigating fast-changing market dynamics. FE fundinfo’s recent acquisition of Lunar AI introduced new capabilities that have now been expanded through the launch of Nexus AI, guided by our deep understanding of the critical workflows professionals rely on. We’re excited to continue developing Nexus AI’s capabilities in line with what matters most to our clients.”