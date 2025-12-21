Fidelity International receives top ranking from Fairer Finance for its customer experience

Fidelity International (‘Fidelity’) has achieved the top position in Fairer Finance’s 2025 Customer Experience Ratings for investment and pensions providers, moving up from fourth place. This is the first time Fidelity has reached number one and it includes the award of Fairer Finance’s Gold Ribbon.

The Gold Ribbon standard is awarded to organisations that achieve an overall score of 80 per cent or higher under Fairer Finance’s methodology, placing them among the top 20 per cent of brands. These companies are recognised as having some of the happiest and most trusting customers and for explaining key product features clearly in their communications.

Fairer Finance’s rating is based on consumer polling, analysis of published Financial Ombudsman Service and Financial Conduct Authority data, and mystery shopping of customer journeys. It reflects performance across measures that matter most to consumers, including customer happiness and trust, transparency, and consistently low uphold rates in complaints tables.

The ranking underlines Fidelity’s continued focus on delivering good outcomes under Consumer Duty, with clarity and accessibility a particular priority to help promote both customer understanding and action.

Jamie Bullock, Chief Marketing Officer, Global Platform Solutions, Fidelity International said: “This recognition reflects our commitment to supporting our 1.7 million UK customers with their long-term savings needs as effectively as we can. Listening and responding to customer needs is central to what we do, and improving accessibility has been a major focus. Our aim is to help every customer confidently understand and act on the information we provide.”

James Daley, Managing Director, Fairer Finance said: “Coming top of our customer experience ratings is no mean feat. You need to have happy customers, a good complaints record as well as a clear customer journey. Fidelity has worked hard to simplify its journeys and customer literature and has been rewarded by higher customer polling scores and an improving complaints record. It’s now setting the pace for the rest of the sector and we see other firms begin to rise to the challenge.”

Accessibility and communication standards

Over the past year, Fidelity has developed an in-house accessibility standard, audited by independent experts and embedded across its communication channels. The standard draws on best practice in plain language, inclusive design and financial fairness.

As part of this work, Fidelity has developed a proprietary AI content tool, Marketing Intelligent Content Engine (MICE), which is trained to apply the accessibility standard. MICE provides real-time feedback and guidance to colleagues as they write, helping to improve structure, language and design and to deliver greater consistency at scale.

Jamie Bullock added: “Our communications framework is designed to help customers read, understand and act. By applying our accessibility standard and using tools like MICE, we aim to give all customers clear information so that they can take confident, informed and appropriate decisions about their investments and pensions.”